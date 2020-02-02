Entertainment

Oda prepares his fans for the ONE PIECE live action: the mangaka reveals his conditions

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
ONE PIECE is the most popular manga in the world, with hundreds of millions of copies sold. This means that Oda and his work have fans in every corner of the globe, all with their hopes. But if there is one thing that scares everyone is the adaptation of a Japanese title in flesh and blood and for now there is no confidence in the ONE PIECE live action.

The past and recent adaptations of the world of stars and stripes of the various manga and anime have never found excellent results. In fact, the way in which the West treats these worlds often requires changing characters and themes in favor of choices more inclined to the satisfaction of the American mass public. This is enough to make us fear a bad adaptation of ONE PIECE's live action from Netflix, but Eiichiro Oda, in an old comment, reassures fans.

"In the last 20 years many talks have sprung up on a live action adaptation several times. I decided to continue with the live action about three years ago. There have been many steps back and forth. I met a good partner. Today we are around the twentieth anniversary: ​​the announcement of the new job was just a coincidence, I'm really happy, first of all I will never betray fans who have supported me for twenty years. This was my condition. There are a lot of people who don't feel confident, let me hear your voices of hope. Get excited for future news. Look forward to it !! "

Eiichiro Oda therefore understands that the ONE PIECE live action may bring some insecurities to fans, but he claims he can do his best and not betray those who have supported him so far. Will the mangaka manage to live up to expectations, being himself the supervisor of the ONE PIECE project?

