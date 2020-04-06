Oda has revealed a problem he is having with the latest ONE PIECE chapters on Jump

Share it:

The manga of ONE PIECE it continues without worries, with short pauses by the author, with a narration that is back to the present and that is about to illustrate the epochal war between the Wanokuni alliance and the Emperor Kaido of the Hundred Beasts. But Eiichiro Oda can't help but have a problem with the characters in the last chapters of ONE PIECE.

The mangaka has revealed some chapters makes his wish: draw a real naval battle in ONE PIECE. After all, we are talking about a pirate world and where there have actually been very few occasions to observe a fight between sailing ships. The chapter 974 had started one of these and, in chapter 976, the situation continues.

Except that Eiichiro Oda revealed in a comment how difficult it is to create such a thing. The reason is easy to say: when you have people more powerful than cannons on ships it becomes really difficult to draw a naval battle involving these weapons and approaches from distance.

In fact, it did not take much to silence one of the enemy ships in ONE PIECE chapter 976, where the ship of the lackeys of Kaido was easily sunk by a single blow from Jinbe. Will Eiichiro Oda manage sooner or later to make a fight at sea with bows?