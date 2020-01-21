Oculus: the best meditation experiences to better face Blue Monday

Share it:

Today is Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year. Oculus gives us a hand to better face it thanks to the numerous experiences in the store that will make it less gloomy this Monday.

From the more relaxing ones like Guided Meditation VR, Tripp, Breathe and Peace World to those of movement like Guided Tai Chi and Yoga Princess.

Oculus Quest and Rift S are the perfect tools to face this 20 January and the new year that has just begun with joy. Oculus Quest is the first all-in-one VR headset, which allows you to enter the spirit of meditation practically everywhere, available starting from € 449. Rift S is the definitive VR system, built to totally immerse the user in unique games and experiences, available for € 449.

Meditation experiences for Rift S

Satori Sounds VR

The choice between six different modes, including meditation, day dreams and healing energy, allow you to listen to a mix of binaural beats, isochronic tones and solfeggio frequencies in a specially designed sound loop and smart environment. A combination of sound loops and spatial sounds that can transport people to a perfectly balanced environment.

Breathe Peace World

You will find yourself inside a fairy-tale world, in a wood, breathing next to the trees where snowflakes sway in a watercolor landscape. The wise teacher Aya will help us relax through breathing control.

Tranquility

This experience will allow you to remove stress from everyday life. Tranquility represents a set of relaxing experiences created specifically to give moments of relaxation and contemplation within the day. Within this experience there are three different environments to sit, relax and be distracted.

Meditation experiences for Quest

Real VR Fishing

Real VR Fishing offers the most realistic and relaxing fishing experience. You can explore beautiful fishing areas and catch a large variety of fish listening to your favorite tracks in the background. Or you can sit and relax wherever you want, enjoying the landscape and the sounds of nature.

TRIPP

The Washington Post defines TRIPP "Meditation that meets a video game, that meets a pill of happiness!" Developed on the basis of scientific research, the award-winning TRIPP platform helps you change the way you feel through targeted and deeply engaging experiences that make you feel calm and focused, less stressed and anxious.

Nature Treks VR

Explore tropical beaches, underwater oceans and reach for the stars. Discover over 20 different animals. Control the weather, take control of the night or shape your world. Immerse yourself in the VR experience of Nature Treks and escape to a world of relaxation.

Movement experiences on Oculus

Guided Tai Chi (Quest)

Experience Tai Chi-inspired workouts in virtual reality with a perfect soundtrack. Stimulate your mind, your body and your spirit. Release tension and stress in 100 sessions in FLOW MODE. A perfect portal for beginners who want to learn the concepts of Tai Chi. Find yourself in this stream, refreshed and full of energy.

Yoga Princess (Rift S)

This VR experience will unite your body with your mind through the practice of physical postures, meditation and work on your breathing. This app allows you to practice yoga in two different, beautiful environments with a yoga princess who will guide you along the path giving you audio instructions.