Oculus Quest: new model coming soon? Here are the first alleged images of the VR headset

After months of rumor and leak, one of Twitter's most prolific leakers has posted an image of what could be the new incoming model of Oculus Quest. The next Facebook viewer may arrive in a white version.

The image of the alleged new Oculus Quest was shared by the user Walking Cat, already known to technology lovers. From the analysis of the shot, the new belt of the viewer clearly emerges: the current model in fact uses a completely plastic strap while in the model in question a different material seems to have been used. In addition, the side straps seem to be not adjustable, which could mean that the white visor uses a single rear adjustment that simplifies the adaptation of the helmet.

The Upload VR team then noticed the lack of an IPD slider on the new model, although it may have been placed in an invisible part. In any case, there would be nothing strange since other Oculus visors already on the market do not have this function. At the moment Facebook has not expressed any comment about the development of a new viewer, so we invite you to take this information with a bit of caution.

Before leaving, we remind you that in May a Bloomberg report had mentioned a viewer Oculus Quest all new arriving by 2021.