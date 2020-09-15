Oculus Quest 2, leak for the new viewer: the technical specifications are leaked

The first indiscretions on the matter date back to the spring of this year: in the month of May, in fact, Bloomberg reported on a new Oculus Quest arriving by 2021.

Subsequently, a fair number of rumors continued to follow each other in the videogame community, up to today’s more than intriguing turning point. It seems in fact that Facebook has mistakenly made available a video bound to Oculus Quest 2, reachable via the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news. From the latter, however, the Technical specifications of the new viewer for Virtual Reality. Specifically, it refers to:

6 GB of RAM;

256 GB of memory;

resolution of about 2K for each eye, which aims to propose a view in 4K;

Immersive audio;

Backward compatibility with Oculus Quest games;

Technology for tracking hand movements, with the possibility of not using the controllers;

New controllers for greater ergonomics;

At the moment, evidently, there are no official confirmations about the actual existence of an Oculus Quest 2, but the wait to eventually find out more may not be long. The next Wednesday 16 September in fact, a new Facebook Connect will be broadcast, which could represent the suitable showcase for a reveal and for the announcement of launch date and price.