Octopus, from JoJo's Le Bizzarre Adventures: Golden Wind, shows itself in its magnificence

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We know very well how Araki makes the "peculiarity" of his characters, and to say particularity is an understatement, a boast. Neither JoJo's Bizarre Adventures churns out very strange individuals not only as regards their power, but also the aspect, which always seems extreme to the point of being improbable.

Just think of one of the antagonists of the fourth season, Octopus. In Vento Aureo he shows himself as a grotesque character, with a mammoth bulk, closed in a cell that is far too small for one of his size. First head of the mafia Passione, Octopus locked in prison, from which he cannot escape and in which he spends all his time gorging and gaining weight, manages the recruitment of new members through his very particular and very strong power, Black Sabbath. During the test he lets the person examined keep the flame of a lighter lit, without however revealing that once turned off and on again, the power of Octopus is activated by attacking the test taker to death.

It is in this circumstance that Giorno Giovanna, the protagonist of Vento Aureo gets to know the character and it is always in this situation that ultimately kills him, exchanging one of the bananas that Octopus usually eats in a gun with which, unconsciously, he takes his life. In honor of this very particular antagonist, the Reddit user and fan of the work created by Araki, GoshDarnit02496, has realized what it seems to be a statuette which portrays the Octopus in all its magnificence: fat and with a lighter in hand; as you can see for yourself from the photo at the bottom of this article.

What do you think of the creation of the fan? Let us know below.

Sneakers inspired by Mista di Vento Aureo worn by a fan.