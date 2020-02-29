Entertainment

Octavia Spencer stars in the trailer for 'Madam C. J. Walker'

February 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Octavia Spencer lives a great professional moment. After triumphing a few years ago with 'The Shape of Water, last year we were terrified of' The basement of Ma ', and this year will return to theaters with the remake from 'The Curse of the Witches'. And if we didn't have enough Octavia with this, her biggest fans will be delighted to know that the actress stars in the new Netflix miniseries, 'Madam C. J. Walker: A woman made herself ', whose first trailer just saw the light.

Book based 'On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker', This will tell us the story of businesswoman Sarah Breedlove, better known as Madam C. J. Walker, the first American who founded an empire, breaking down barriers and amassing a millionaire fortune at the end of the 19th century. The Louisiana merchant achieved great success with the development and sales of a line of cosmetics and hair care, aimed at African-American women. The series also addresses how the damage of gender roles, racism and betrayals was overcome, all based on a script by A'Lelia Bundles, great-granddaughter of Walker, who also serves as producer of it.

Madam C.J. Walker Portrait

The real Madam C. J. Walker

Michael Ochs Archives

The four-part miniseries has been directed by Kasi Lemmons and DeMane Davis and in their cast they accompany Spencer faces like Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Kevin Carroll and Bill Bellamy.

'Madam C. J. Walker: A self-made woman' will arrive on the platform streaming next March 20.

Madam C. J. Walker - A self-made woman

Netflix

