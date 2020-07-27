Obsidian's Avowed will not be released before 2022, new details revealed by a leak

Share it:

Last week Obsidian announced Avowed, new fantasy role-playing game for Xbox Series X. In addition to the short debut video, no further details were released but a leak now reveals a lot of information on the project.

Although there are no certainties, what emerged seems to be "absolutely reliable"for the insider Klobrille, who agrees with the contents of the leak, at least according to the sources he asked. Avowed will present a very Open World larger and denser than that of Skyrim, Eora will not be the only explorable area and the map will be very wide as said.

Developers are focusing heavily on the technical aspect with a real-time weather system, next-gen lighting and physics as well as particularly advanced AI. Confirmed the presence of a character editor and support for mods on PC.

Apparently the team currently consists of one hundred elements but Obsidian is continuing to hire to expand the team, the game would have had about seven months of pre-production and would have been in development for 24 months. It seems that the actual production has already gone live with the aim of launching Avowed between the end of 2022 or the first months of 2023, exclusively on Xbox Series X and PC.