Obsidian, not only Avowed: a new game is being developed by the director of Fallout New Vegas

In the future of Obsidian there will not be only Avowed. Fallout New Vegas Director Josh Sawyer confirms that he is working on a new project, presumably nextgen and destined to land on PC and exclusively on Xbox Series X consoles.

The development of this mysterious title will run parallel to that of blockbuster RPG Avowed presented at the Xbox event on July 23 last. Discussing upcoming activities involving the Xbox Game Studios subsidiary, Sawyer offered clarifications on the latest rumors related to Pillars of Eternity 3 and reported that he is currently busy on a new video game.

"Now I'm directing my new project, and it's not about Avowed"In fact, the Obsidian Entertainment Director specifies in an exchange of messages recently had with an independent programmer on Twitter intrigued by the recent "activities" of the Californian software house.

To those who follow us, we remember that Obsidian is currently engaged on several fronts. The first involves the authors of The Outer Worlds at work on expansion Danger on Gorgone and on the graphic upgrade of the Xbox Series X version. The second one concerns Grounded and the post-launch support promised by the team inside Obsidian who shaped this promising sandbox. The third, probably the most important (in terms of budget and committed workforce), is linked to Avowed's triple A project.

With Sawyer's announcement, therefore, a "fourth internal front" officially opens, confirming the absolute centrality of Obsidian in Microsoft's strategy for the growth of Xbox Game Studios.