Observer System Redux, it’s official: it will be released at the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

With the opening of the Observer System Redux Steam page, the authors of the Bloober Team confirm the arrival of their nextgen remaster in coincidence with the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The new edition of Observer for next-generation PCs and consoles will allow Polish developers to tap into the computational power of the most modern systems and, in doing so, enrich the game’s offer for make it even more immersive.

The System Redux version of Observer will in fact include volumetric lights, more refined polygonal models, more defined textures, characters recreated with new animations and the inevitable support for dynamic lighting in Ray Tracing. If you are interested, here is a video comparison with the old gen versions of Observer.

The technical improvements made by Bloober will help to elevate the gaming experience of fans, or at least this is the promise of the European authors that accompanies the announcement of the release of Observer System Redux for the November 10 on PC and Xbox Series X and S, and for the November 19 on PlayStation 5. At the bottom and at the top of the news you will find the latest video that illustrates the new graphics and explanatory images, take a look at it and let us know what you think of this investigative thriller tinged with cyberpunk elements.