Observer System Redux for PS5 and Xbox Series X compared to the old gen versions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is great excitement in the offices of Bloober Team, a Polish development studio that does not intend to be caught unprepared for the debut of the next generation of consoles. In addition to being working on the interesting The Medium, the studio is also curating Observer System Redux for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This redux version is none other than one graphically enhanced version of the psychological horror originally launched in 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The technical improvements will be considerable, and Bloober Team has well thought of giving us a taste by publishing a trailer that puts comparing the older generation versions with Observer System Redux for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Judge for yourself by looking at it on top of this news.

This new edition of the game promises "truly immersive settings", volumetric lighting, global lighting, realistic materials, recreated characters, new animations and models, plus the addition of Ray-Tracing and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support. Observer: System Redux will be released over the holidays this year, just in time for the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.