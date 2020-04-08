Observer Announced: System Redux for the Next Generation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bloober Team, creators of sagas like Layers of Fear and games like Blair Witch, have announced the launch of Observer: System Redux for next generation consoles.

Presented in a tweet with a brief preview (you can see below), it is not entirely clear what System Redux will be, but the title and the art used lead one to think of a remaster of the original game. A horror title with a cyberpunk setting that came out last year 2017.

Also, everything indicates that very soon we will learn more about the Bloober game, since we have been quoted for the next April 16, 2020. Of course, we will make sure to update this story as that new information arrives.

As for the original game, Observer starred the late actor Rutger Hauer, who played an in-game detective living in a dystopian and futuristic Krakow, investigating mysterious events in an increasingly terrifying apartment block.

In its day it was considered one of the best horror games of 2017, and IGN even talked about it as one of the 25 most terrifying games of the current generation of consoles, and one of the best games with a cyberpunk atmosphere that will help you to make the wait for Cyberpunk 2077 more enjoyable.

On the other hand, considering that Observer reached all major platforms in its day, it seems likely that System Redux will end up coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. Of course, the most logical thing is that the title also reaches PC, in which case we will have to be vigilant to see if it ends up being a temporary exclusive of some platform like the Epic Games Store.