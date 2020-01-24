         'Obi-Wan': the series of 'Star Wars' for Disney + suspends its production indefinitely

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Having fully enjoyed the remarkable 'The Mandalorian', one of the biggest claims that invite me to have a minimum of confidence – and interest – in Disney is the spin-off of 'Star Wars' centered on the figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi that would return us to Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master under the direction of Deborah Chow and the script of Hossein Amini.

During the last week, the emotion in front of the project became distrustful when cancellation rumors began to surface. Finally, Collider has confirmed that everything is not lost: the Obi-Wan series has not been discarded, but its production has been suspended "indefinitely" after the filming team gathered at Pinewood Studios has been ordered to return home.

Script issues

According to the sources, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm and producer of 'Obi-Wan', I would not be fully satisfied with the script of Show and would have chosen to rewrite it before facing a shoot in which doubts and last minute changes caused insurmountable problems. Production is expected to start again this summer, but there are no reliable data or estimates.

All this has been reaffirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, where they have known that Kennedy's intention is to replace Amini and reduce the number of episodes from six to four. One of its informants has also indicated that "Kenobi's story will circulate on similar grounds to those of 'The Mandalorian', seeing the Jedi master protecting a young Luke and, perhaps, also a young Leia".

To confirm the veracity of this brief synopsis you will first have to start up again an 'Obi-Wan' that would arrive at Disney + on a date yet to be determined. For its part, the streaming platform of the mouse house will disembark in Spain on March 24.