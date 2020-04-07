Obi-Wan series would have gone to 2022 with Cassian Andor still planned for 2021

Share it:

The French division of Disney + has today shared a press release in which they discuss various dates for future releases of the platform. Some of the given dates could vary considerably, but the ones that interest us here only revealed their release year without committing to more specific periods.

The statement continues to affirm that the series focused on Cassian Andor and that it will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars story will arrive sometime next year. On the other hand, the series starring Obi-Wan Kenobi It would be released in 2022.

Right now the dance of dates is chaotic in almost any industry within entertainment and plans can vary greatly depending on how quickly the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can be solved.

At the moment The Mandalorian is the only live action series in the Star Wars universe that has managed to reach the Disney + catalog and has done so by becoming one of the great phenomena of current television with a second season dated for October this year. Similar or superior success is expected with these future projects.

A new feature film is also expected for the license for 2022 but at this point the information is scarce and all we have are rumors. At least it seems that the promise of executing a break to let the movies rest after what has put the return of the Skywalker Saga with the prequel trilogy is going to be fulfilled.

