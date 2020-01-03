Obi Wan Series News Luke Skywalker Cast

Share it:

A fascinating new rumor arrives about the legendary Jedi series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the next step in the network of series that Disney and Star Wars are taking place and that 'The Mandalorian' has started with great success.

Months ago it was confirmed that Ewan McGregor would embody the teacher to the Master in a solo series that had hardly more details. Since the actor gave life to the Jedi during the period between Episodes III and IV it was logical that the fandom wondered if other familiar faces of the franchise would also appear, such as, Luke Skywalker. And now it seems that it has been confirmed that we will see the mythical Mark Hamill character, although embodied by another actor in full bloom of youth.

The rumor suggests that Disney would be looking for someone give life to a young Luke who still lives in Tatooine, that is, he is around eight years old, as Fandom Wire has collected. As the media collects, the plot will focus eight after 'Revenge of the Sith' and focus on the relationship of Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi while he watches over the distance. It would not be a new material, because in the series of comics of "The Obi-Wan Kenobi diaries" precisely followed a hermit Obi-Wan in charge of not attracting attention while ensuring that 'The chosen one' was safe from El Empire.

If Disney confirms the news, we would have two more names next to Obi's, since recently it was confirmed that Owen Lars will also appear in the spin-off, with Joel Edgerton picking up the paper.

Many expectations are set in the story that Deborah Chow has in hand, who already has experience in the galactic theme because he has been responsible for directing some episodes of the aforementioned 'The Mandalorian'. Even without an official title, Obi-Wan Kenobi's new series will land at Disney + sometime next 2021.