 Obi-Wan Kenobi will be filmed under the title Pilgrim

Minor update of the production of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, scheduled to begin next year after that important rewrite that will be given to the project. Although a long time ago there was an associated production title, that of "Joshua Tree", this really corresponded to when the project was a movie and not a series.

The production title seems to be "Pilgrim", which means "Pilgrim" in English. This is being interpreted as Obi-Wan could abandon his exile in Tatooine, which he himself held to protect young Luke, and also to remain hidden from the extermination of the Jedi. It is also true that although they announced that the series would be located after what was seen in "Star War: Revenge of the Sith", perhaps the rewriting that will be given to the project changes this.

In the case besides Star Wars, Pilgrim refers to an individual who traveled to places of religious importance on trips of spirituality. The ancient moon of Jedha was considered a sacred place by many, and as such was visited by pilgrims of various beliefs. The moon of Jedha appeared precisely in the spin-off "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

Deborah Chow is linked to the project as director, and production designer Neil Lemont is expected ("Han Solo: A Star Wars Story", "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") Be part of the series production team.

