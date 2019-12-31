Entertainment

Obi-Wan Kenobi series would be looking for a young Luke Skywalker

December 31, 2019
Lisa Durant
In a few months we could be talking about Baby Luke if the latest rumor about the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney +, as an actor would be looking to play a little Luke living in Tatooine.

Insider Daniel Richtman says Lucasfilm is looking for candidates to play the legendary Jedi in his childhood and / Film says media sources also give this rumor true.

Luke could appear in the series in a thousand ways. It could be a small appearance, it could occupy an entire episode or be a recurring character in the story. We will have to wait long for the series to take shape.

McGregor will again be the Jedi master in this series and a while ago he talked about his role shortly after confirming that the series is the result of the film canceled after the failure of Han Solo: A Star Wars story.

