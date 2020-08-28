Obi-Wan Kenobi, new details on the role of Darth Vader: flashbacks confirmed?

Share it:

After anticipating the arrival of a possible first look at Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian 2, the reliable Kessel Run Transmissions has revealed some potential details about the characters that will appear in the awaited series dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In addition to confirming the validity of the rumors that want the presence of Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, apparently appearing in both “versions,” the site revealed that Commander Cody and the 212th Attack Battalion introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also appear in the series.

Apparently, as predicted by some very popular theories among fans, Obi-Wan Kenobi will contain some scene flashback set in the period covered by the animated series and will show Anakin with the look of that period. If confirmed, it’s possible that Lucasfilm plans to rejuvenate Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen via VFX.

Also, being set after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the story should mainly revolve around the Darth Vader hunt against his Ex Master.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described Obi-Wan Kenobi as a “limited series”, thus confirming that it will only be made up of one season. We remind you that, according to the latest rumors, the filming of the series should begin in a few weeks in some locations already used for The Mandalorian.