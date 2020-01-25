Obi Wan Kenobi Delay Shooting

Share it:

Everything seemed ready for filming of the promising series of Star wars on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a title that, in addition to focusing on one of the most beloved characters in the saga, had an enthusiastic Ewan McGregor as a Jedi teacher. After the holiday ‘The Mandalorian’, The brilliant adventure series that we did not know we needed in 2019, expectations were high and, it seems, Disney has begun to fear that it was not up to par.

According to information that Collider began publishing, the problems of Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm with the script of Hossein Amini (‘Drive’, ‘Snow White and the legend of the hunter’) have ended up paralyzing the imminent start of filming and, for now, have sent home all the technical and artistic team that was already working at Pinewood Studios in London.

Little else is known about the matter. Amini will return to work on a script that could be reviewed again this summer to start filming preparation again.

Although all this has been underway for four years, the changes in format and this precipitous initial braking will force us to lower expectations, something that is not so bad either.

With Deborah Chow at the controls of the address, and with Ewan McGregor As the only actor confirmed so far, it seems that we will have to continue speculating a few months until we can read more official information about the project.