 Obi-Wan delays its filming to January 2021 to make major rewriting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week there was a rumor that seemed to affect the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney +. It seemed to point to a delay or even cancellation, and although the thing did not reach more, representatives of the actor Ewan McGregor came out to reassure the spirits commenting that the project was going ahead. Now however the truth behind it jumps, and it's a production delay due to a rewrite of the series.

The information that has jumped for the moment suggests that series scripts did not meet standards from the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, and they were returned to the team of writers to make a readjustment. All this has obviously aroused, once again, the hatred of fans towards Kennedy, as it is seen as a major impediment to the Star Wars franchise.

This information, given initially by Collider, is completed by another THR that suggests that the series will also receive a cut in the number of episodes, going from six to four episodes in total. The thing is that the readjustment that they will make in the scripts would affect the entire history of the series, because what is going to be done is a new approach to the plot of the series, although actor Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow They would still be involved.

One of the issues that would have led to back down the story is that it was too similar to “The Mandalorian”, having the Jedi master as protector of a young Luke, and possibly a young Leia. So the pattern would be repeated too much.

The pre-production of the series had already begun at the Pinewood studios in London, but it has obviously been suspended. Internal sources ensure that the sThe situation has been suspended “indefinitely”, that is, no new deadlines have been set.

Curiously we already have the McGregor's first statements about itthanks the premiere of the movie "Birds of prey". The actor has confirmed delay of the series, so that the production of the series will begin in January 2021, but believes that it does not affect its release date, and also takes away the issue of rewriting iron.

Only delayed until next year, that's all. The scripts are very good. I think that now that Episode IX was released and everyone in Lucasfilm has more time to devote to writing, they felt they wanted more time to write the episodes. I read about 80-90 percent of what they have written so far and it is very, very good. And instead of filming this August, They want to start shooting in January, that's all. There is nothing more dramatic than that. It often happens in projects, they just wanted to take it until next year. It will have the same release date, I don't think it affects the release date. It will still be filmed for the (series) to be released when it was originally released.

By raising the information that the series had been reduced from six to four episodes, McGregor says that "You haven't heard that".

Via information | Collider | THR | Comic Book (1) (2)