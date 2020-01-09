Nymph! Natalia Téllez poses naked in hot springs

At 34, Natalia Téllez is a conductor and actress who has won the affection of the public thanks to her charisma and talent, so she has also conquered social networks.

The former driver of Today He stands out on Instagram for publishing his outfit of the day, postcards of his trips, as well as photographs of his projects, however, he recently surprised his more than 2 million followers by posing without clothes!

In the picture you can see the young actress enjoying the thermal water without any garment, but she only shows part of her bare back.