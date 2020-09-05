NVIDIA RTX Series 30: specifications compared to PS5 and XBOX Series X

Share it:

2020 will be remembered as a golden year for gaming hardware. PS5 e XBOX Series X are upon us, and AMD surprised everyone with the Radeon RX 5300 GPU. NVIDIA’s response was not long in coming.

In the event dedicated to the presentation of the RTX Series 30 GPUs, known as GeForce Ampere, the cards were shown RTX 3070, 3080 e 3090. NVIDIA certainly spared no effort in providing details on its upcoming GPUs. As for the RTX 3070, the “cheapest” graphics card in the new series, has stated that its performance will be at least equal to, if not slightly better than, the RTX 2080 Ti, the previous flagship model of the GeForce series. The card is expected to handle 1440p gaming sessions with a high refresh rate, all the way to close to 60FPS in 4K, all at the introductory price of 519 euro.

The performance of the RTX 3080, considered the right compromise between level and price specifications. Not only the card will boast well 30 teraflops for shader calculation, but also a new generation of RT Core e Tensor Core, which will allow a clear improvement in the management of ray tracing and DLSS technology. Together with his 10 Gigabytes of GDDR6X memory, NVIDIA has announced that its performance will be up to double that available on the RTX 2080, capable of handling 4K at 60FPS with the RTX technology active. The price of the card will be 719 euro.

Last, but certainly not least, NVIDIA’s new flagship, the RTX 3090: with a huge memory of 24 Gigabyte GDDR6X and with 36 Shader-TFLOPS, the card has been designed to manage 8K as well, thanks also to DLSS 2 / 3.0 technology.

The price? Not less than 1549 euro.

In light of the features listed above, a comparison can be made with the new generation consoles PS5 e XBOX Series X, but not entirely precise, this is also due to the lack of complete details on the type and power of the Ray Tracing system created by AMD for the two consoles, and whether or not there will be technologies similar to Tensor Cores for high-level upscale. quality (of which at least on PS5 there have been rumors for some time, in terms of proprietary technology by Sony and that Microsoft has declared to support in terms of possible 6/8 bit operations, but at the expense of other types of calculation).

The comparison is possible with regard to pure computing power: RTX Series 30 graphics cards can boast between 20 and 36 Shader-TLOPS, numbers far higher than the 10.28 what’s up 12 teraflops respectively of PS5 and XBOX Series X, although the specific hardware for ray-tracing does not enter into the calculation (of which we repeat, we do not know the specific power, if not for a statement by the Microsoft team, which indicates a power, for the Ray cores Tracing, equal to that of the cores for shaders). The gap, in terms of raw power, seems obvious, but this was easily foreseeable.

What is to be kept in mind, however, is that teraflops are actually an imperfect method of comparison, especially when comparing two very different architectures, such as NVIDIA Ampere e AMD RDNA: if on the one hand the RTX 3080 (cost 719 euros) doubles on paper the computing performance of the PS5 and (almost) those of an Xbox Series X, also the total cost of the graphics card alone, it should be higher to that of full consoles.

If we consider instead the 3090, the pure performance in terms of Tflops for the shaders is even triple, as the price of the graphics card alone seems to be triple, which however is a real monster of power.

It is always good to remember that raw power is only a small part of the equation. The optimization allowed by a “closed system” is very important and allows you to gain a lot in terms of final performance, even with less power under the hood.

Then there are the exclusives, in the case of Playstation 5, the services offered, even the familiarity with the joypads, or the “family” of friends online, which will also be decisive at the time of purchase by the players.

The eternal struggle between console and PC is rekindled, but the hope is that the players will gain in terms of available options, and above all better and more innovative games. What do you think of it? Are you interested in buying the new RTX Series 30 cards? Let us know in the comments!