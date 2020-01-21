NVIDIA: Hotfix 442.01 fixes bugs with The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine and Modern Warfare

Share it:

NVIDIA has published a new Driver Hotfix, version 442.01, which resolves a series of bugs encountered by some configurations with games of the caliber of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a problem with SLI configurations.

The first fix is ​​related to The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, the famous "expansion" of the title labeled CD Projekt RED, which could not have happened at a more suitable moment, given the great flashback (with record of players on PC) caused by the adventures of the witcher. In particular NVIDIA corrected a crash caused by some configurations in a particular cutscene.

The second fix concerns some problems related to streaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Some configurations caused the game to crash suddenly while streaming with OBS. Updating the driver should permanently resolve the problem.

Finally, version 442.01 solves a "minor stuttering" problem in SLI configurations in combination with the use of G-Sync. Although support for this type of build has declined over the years, NVIDIA seems to take into account users who have chosen this path.

In short, a particularly rich Hotfix from NVIDIA. Meanwhile, a leak has revealed the alleged technical characteristics of the new GeForce RTX 3080 and 3070.