NVIDIA could announce an exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 GPU

It is not yet official, but considering the way in which the company has flirted on Twitter, it is much more than likely to end up happening. We refer to the possibility of Nvidia launching a thematic and exclusive GPU of Cyberpunk 2077, the next CD Projekt RED game for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and, of course, PC.

It all started as a simple exchange between the official Twitter accounts of Cyberpunk 2077 and Nvidia on the manufacture of limited edition graphics cards. And that's where Nvidia made it clear that something is cooking about it. Basically because he published a blurry image of the GPU. Everything, accompanied by a message that said "Stay tuned".

However, we don't know any other details. That is, neither when it will be announced, nor details such as when it will be launched, what its specifications will be, or simply how it will be aesthetically. Of course, it should have characteristics consistent with the graphic brutality that the game will require in compatible. Below you can see the main tweet with which it all started.

Hey @NvidiaGeForce, what do you think about making a limited edition # Cyberpunk2077 GPU? – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 16, 2020

In any case, the game will still take a long time to arrive. And it is that after the last delay, the launch has passed from April 2020 to the next day September 17, 2020. Of course, according to the Polish developer, this delay does not imply that they will work on a version for new generation consoles .

And although they do not rule it out, they simply ensure that it is not a priority for now. Their goal now is simply to polish the experience to the fullest to offer, neither more nor less, the best game they have ever launched. Something simple, seeing the history of the study with the series The Witcher in front.

