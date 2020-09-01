NVIDIA Ampere RTX 30xx conference, follow it with us live on Twitch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we announced in the schedule dedicated to the live streaming of the week, We will follow the announcement of the NVIDIA Ampere GPUs live on Twitch (serie RTX 30xx).

To keep you company there will be Alessio Ferraiuolo, editorial manager of the Tech section of Everyeye.it, and Tommaso “Todd” Montagnoli, who you have come to know if you follow the publications and live shows of the gaming section. The start of the live is scheduled for at 5.30 pm of 1 September 2020. There will therefore be an opportunity to chat a bit, as the NVIDIA conference will begin at 18:00. To follow us, just connect to the official Everyeye Twitch channel at the right time. We remind you that, to interact with Alessio and Tommaso, as well as with users in chat, it is necessary to register on the platform owned by Amazon.

As for the rumors and leaks leaked so far, during the event three video cards should appear: RTX 3090 (24GB of GDDR6X memory), RTX 3080 (10GB) and RTX 3070 (8GB). For more details on the rumors that have occurred over the last few months, you can refer to the leaks on technical specifications and prices. Furthermore, accompanying the news you will find alleged images depicting some of the GPUs mentioned. For the rest, just a few hours ago a live photo emerged regarding the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix.

We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel!