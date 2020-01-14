Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Dragon Ball Z Kakarot e Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Share it:

La settimana appena iniziata segna di fatto la riapertura della stagione videoludica dopo la pausa per le festività natalizie. I primi grandi giochi del nuovo anno arriveranno proprio in questi giorni, iniziando da Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, in uscita il 17 gennaio.

Tra le altre novità AAA e AA della settimana citiamo Atelier Shallie Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX, Darwin Project, Above Earth, Seek Hearts, Grayland, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV e Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore. Di seguito il calendario completo:

Lunedì 13 gennaio

Jump Gunners | Switch

Above Earth | PC, Mac

Here Come The Mystery Teens! | PC

Martedì 14 gennaio

Atelier Ayesha The Alchemist Of Dusk DX| PS4, Switch, PC

Atelier Escha & Logy Alchemists Of Dusk Sky DX | PS4, Switch, PC

Atelier Shallie Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX | PS4, Switch, PC

Super Mega Space Balster Special Turbo | PC

Seek Hearts | PS4

Darwin Project | PS4, Xbox One

Squidlit | Switch

Orangeblood | PC

Flat Heroes | PS4

Hardcore Mecha | PS4

Puzzles & Dragons GOLD | Switch

Ephemeral Tale | PC

Musashi Vs Cthulhu | PC

Bunny Park | PC

Top Fold | PC

Mercoledì 15 gennaio

Lightmatter | PC

Gravity Error | PS4

Demolish & Build 2018 | Switch

There Is No Tomorrow | PC

Basic Warfare | PC

Frostfod | PC

LastShot | PC

Grayland | PC

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PC

Spellsword Cards DungeonTop | PC

Giovedì 16 gennaio

SELF | PC, Mac

A Long Way Down | PC

Super Crush KO | Switch, PC

Regina & Mac | WiiU

Maitetsu Pure Station | PS4, Switch

Sorry, James | Switch

Stories Untold | Switch

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC

To The Moon | Switch

Jurassic Excite | Switch

Anime Studio | Switch

Dreamwalker Never Fall Asleep | Switch

Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers | Switch

Femida | PC, Mac

Solitaire Call Of Honor | PC, Mac

Venerdì 17 gennaio

Far-Out | Xbox One

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch

Hovership Havoc | Xbox One

Red Bow | Switch

So Many Me Extended Edition | Switch

Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch

Revenant March | PC, Mac

Areia: Pathway To Dawn | PC

Lenna’s Inception | PC

Tower Of God One Wish | PC

Oltre ai titoli citati arriveranno poi anche alcuni titoli indie e produzioni minori come Red Bow, Adventure Pinball Bundle, Lenna’s Inception, Tower of God One, Anime Studio e Jurassic Excite.