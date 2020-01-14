Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Dragon Ball Z Kakarot e Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

La settimana appena iniziata segna di fatto la riapertura della stagione videoludica dopo la pausa per le festività natalizie. I primi grandi giochi del nuovo anno arriveranno proprio in questi giorni, iniziando da Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, in uscita il 17 gennaio.
Tra le altre novità AAA e AA della settimana citiamo Atelier Shallie Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX, Darwin Project, Above Earth, Seek Hearts, Grayland, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV e Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore. Di seguito il calendario completo:
Lunedì 13 gennaio
- Jump Gunners | Switch
- Above Earth | PC, Mac
- Here Come The Mystery Teens! | PC
Martedì 14 gennaio
- Atelier Ayesha The Alchemist Of Dusk DX| PS4, Switch, PC
- Atelier Escha & Logy Alchemists Of Dusk Sky DX | PS4, Switch, PC
- Atelier Shallie Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX | PS4, Switch, PC
- Super Mega Space Balster Special Turbo | PC
- Seek Hearts | PS4
- Darwin Project | PS4, Xbox One
- Squidlit | Switch
- Orangeblood | PC
- Flat Heroes | PS4
- Hardcore Mecha | PS4
- Puzzles & Dragons GOLD | Switch
- Ephemeral Tale | PC
- Musashi Vs Cthulhu | PC
- Bunny Park | PC
- Top Fold | PC
Mercoledì 15 gennaio
- Lightmatter | PC
- Gravity Error | PS4
- Demolish & Build 2018 | Switch
- There Is No Tomorrow | PC
- Basic Warfare | PC
- Frostfod | PC
- LastShot | PC
- Grayland | PC
- Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PC
- Spellsword Cards DungeonTop | PC
Giovedì 16 gennaio
- SELF | PC, Mac
- A Long Way Down | PC
- Super Crush KO | Switch, PC
- Regina & Mac | WiiU
- Maitetsu Pure Station | PS4, Switch
- Sorry, James | Switch
- Stories Untold | Switch
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC
- To The Moon | Switch
- Jurassic Excite | Switch
- Anime Studio | Switch
- Dreamwalker Never Fall Asleep | Switch
- Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers | Switch
- Femida | PC, Mac
- Solitaire Call Of Honor | PC, Mac
Venerdì 17 gennaio
- Far-Out | Xbox One
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch
- Hovership Havoc | Xbox One
- Red Bow | Switch
- So Many Me Extended Edition | Switch
- Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch
- Revenant March | PC, Mac
- Areia: Pathway To Dawn | PC
- Lenna’s Inception | PC
- Tower Of God One Wish | PC
Oltre ai titoli citati arriveranno poi anche alcuni titoli indie e produzioni minori come Red Bow, Adventure Pinball Bundle, Lenna’s Inception, Tower of God One, Anime Studio e Jurassic Excite.
Add Comment