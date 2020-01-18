Nuovi sconti sul PlayStation Store: giochi PS4 in offerta a meno di 20 euro

Tornano gli sconti sul PlayStation Store: la nuova ondata di offerte è valida da oggi e fino al 5 febbraio e propone una vasta selezione di giochi per PlayStation 4 in vendita a meno di 20 euro. Scopriamo le offerte più interessanti attive sul PSN.
Tra i tanti giochi in sconto segnaliamo Gran Turismo Sport a 14.99 euro, Fallout 4 a 9.99 euro, Mortal Kombat X a 12.99 euro, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard a 14.99 euro, Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition a 19.99 euro, Dragon Age Inquisition Edizione Deluxe a 9.99 euro e Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin a 9.99 euro solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti PlayStation 4
- 8-Bit Invaders
- Adams Venture Origins
- AereA
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Conan Exiles
- Concrete Genie
- Danger Zone
- Danger Zone 2
- Dangerous Driving
- Dangerous Golf
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Defunct
- Demetrios The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Déraciné
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Death of the Outsider
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Dollhouse
- Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- ELEA
- Entwined
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Collection
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- F1 2018
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- Fear Effect Sedna
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Forgotton Anne
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Gravity Rush 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Heavy Rain
- Homefront The Revolution
- How to Survive 2
- Hungry Shark World
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knack 2
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MudRunner
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Octahedron
- Oh My Godheads
- One Piece Burning Blood
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS
- ReadySet Heroes
- Real Farm
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Reus
- Riddled Corpses EX
- Risk of Rain 2
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Seasons after Fall
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shiny
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
- Steep X Games Gold Edition
- Sundered Eldritch Edition
- Super Street: The Game
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Crew Wild Run Complete Edition
- The Crew Wild Run Edition
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- The Last Guardian
- The Order: 1886
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Wolf Among Us
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tour de France 2016
- Tour de France 2017
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- V-Rally 4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wuppo
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Collection
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Xenon Racer
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Per l’elenco completo vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store dove troverete tutti i giochi in promozione con relativi prezzi scontati e ulteriori ribassi dedicati agli abbonati PlayStation Plus.
