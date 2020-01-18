Technology

Nuovi sconti sul PlayStation Store: giochi PS4 in offerta a meno di 20 euro

January 18, 2020
Tornano gli sconti sul PlayStation Store: la nuova ondata di offerte è valida da oggi e fino al 5 febbraio e propone una vasta selezione di giochi per PlayStation 4 in vendita a meno di 20 euro. Scopriamo le offerte più interessanti attive sul PSN.

Tra i tanti giochi in sconto segnaliamo Gran Turismo Sport a 14.99 euro, Fallout 4 a 9.99 euro, Mortal Kombat X a 12.99 euro, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard a 14.99 euro, Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition a 19.99 euro, Dragon Age Inquisition Edizione Deluxe a 9.99 euro e Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin a 9.99 euro solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti PlayStation 4

  • 8-Bit Invaders
  • Adams Venture Origins
  • AereA
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
  • Children of Zodiarcs
  • Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Conan Exiles
  • Concrete Genie
  • Danger Zone
  • Danger Zone 2
  • Dangerous Driving
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
  • Defunct
  • Demetrios The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Déraciné
  • DiRT 4
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored Death of the Outsider
  • Doki-Doki Universe
  • Dollhouse
  • Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dying Light
  • Dying Light: The Following
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
  • ELEA
  • Entwined
  • Escape Plan
  • Escape Plan Collection
  • Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
  • F1 2018
  • Fallout 4
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Fear Effect Sedna
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Forgotton Anne
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
  • Heavy Rain
  • Homefront The Revolution
  • How to Survive 2
  • Hungry Shark World
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Knack 2
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • MudRunner
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • Octahedron
  • Oh My Godheads
  • One Piece Burning Blood
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
  • One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
  • Project CARS
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Real Farm
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Reus
  • Riddled Corpses EX
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • School Girl/Zombie Hunter
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack
  • Seasons after Fall
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Shiny
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
  • Space Hulk Bundle
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Tactics
  • Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
  • Steep X Games Gold Edition
  • Sundered Eldritch Edition
  • Super Street: The Game
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
  • Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
  • The BioWare Bundle
  • The Crew Wild Run Complete Edition
  • The Crew Wild Run Edition
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Order: 1886
  • The Surge
  • The Technomancer
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+
  • Tour de France 2016
  • Tour de France 2017
  • TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4
  • V-Rally 4
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • WRC 5 eSports Edition
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Wuppo
  • XCOM 2
  • XCOM 2 Collection
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Xenon Racer
  • Xenon Valkyrie+
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
  • Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Per l’elenco completo vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store dove troverete tutti i giochi in promozione con relativi prezzi scontati e ulteriori ribassi dedicati agli abbonati PlayStation Plus.

