Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano Warcraft 3 ReForged e Journey To The Savage Planet

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto andiamo alla scoperta dei giochi in uscita su tutte le principali piattaforme. I prossimi sette giorni non sono particolarmente ricchi di novità per quanto riguarda le grandi produzioni AAA ma non mancano interessanti sorprese.
Tra le principali uscite della settimana che va dal 27 gennaio al 2 febbraio troviamo Journey to the Savage Planet, Warcraft 3 ReForged, Pillars Of Eternity 2 Deadfire per Xbox One e PlayStation 4 e Prison Princess per Nintendo Switch, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Lunedì 27 gennaio
- Stone | Xbox One
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Super Tennis | Switch
- The Manse On Soracca | PC
- Humble Rumble | PC
- Dungeon Cards | PC
- Battle Polygon | PC
Martedì 28 gennaio
- Warcraft III Reforged | PC, Mac
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Pillars Of Eternity II Deadfire | PS4, Xbox One
- The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | PC
- Journey To The Savage Planet | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- DCL The Game | PC
- Actual Sunlight | Switch
- Box Kid Adventures | PC
- Effie | PC
- Mommy | PC
- Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC
Mercoledì 29 gennaio
- Coffee Talk | Switch, PC, Mac
- Lode Runner Legacy | PS4
- Music Racer | PS4, Xbox One
- Top Run | PS4
- Horse Farm | Switch
- Demonheart: Hunters | PC
- Mortal Glory | PC
- The Pedestrian | PC
- Voidspace | PC
Giovedì 30 gennaio
- Prison Princess | Switch
- Speaking Simulator | Switch, PC
- Skellboy | Switch, PC, Mac
- Sisters Royale | PS4, Switch
- The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III | PS4
- Never Again | Switch
- It Came From Outer Space And Ate Our Brains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Arc Of Alchemist | PS4, Switch
- Code Shifter | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Labyrinth Of The Witch | PC
- Bookbound Brigade | PS4, PC
- Ascendant Hearts | Switch
- Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4
- Mad Age & This Guy | PS4
- Sparkle 4 Tales | Switch
- UORiS DX | Switch
- Eclipse Edge Of Light | Switch
- Ministry Of Broadcast | PC, Mac
- Black Powder Red Earth | PC, Mac
- DanielX.net Paint Composer | PC
- The Secret Order 8 Return To The Buried Kingdom | PC, Mac
Venerdì 31 gennaio
- HyperDot | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Ash Of Gods Redemption | PS4
- Willy Jetman Astromonkey’s Revenge | PS4, Switch, PC
- Hypercharge Unboxed | Switch
- oOo: Ascension | PS4
- The Inner Friend | PS4
- Kwaiden: Azuma Manor Story | PS4
- Saboteur! | PS4
- Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Touchdown Pinball | Switch
- Milo’s Quest | Switch
- Super Battle Cards | Switch
- Reknum | Switch
- Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition | Switch
- Skatemasta Tcheco | PC
- Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac
- HexON | PC, Mac
Sul finire della settimana spazio invece a produzioni indipendenti come The Inner Friend, Hypercharge Unboxed, Saboteur!, Milo’s Quest, Super Battle Cards e Ascendant Hearts.
