Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano Warcraft 3 ReForged e Journey To The Savage Planet

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto andiamo alla scoperta dei giochi in uscita su tutte le principali piattaforme. I prossimi sette giorni non sono particolarmente ricchi di novità per quanto riguarda le grandi produzioni AAA ma non mancano interessanti sorprese.

Tra le principali uscite della settimana che va dal 27 gennaio al 2 febbraio troviamo Journey to the Savage Planet, Warcraft 3 ReForged, Pillars Of Eternity 2 Deadfire per Xbox One e PlayStation 4 e Prison Princess per Nintendo Switch, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Lunedì 27 gennaio

Stone | Xbox One

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Super Tennis | Switch

The Manse On Soracca | PC

Humble Rumble | PC

Dungeon Cards | PC

Battle Polygon | PC

Martedì 28 gennaio

Warcraft III Reforged | PC, Mac

Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Pillars Of Eternity II Deadfire | PS4, Xbox One

The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | PC

Journey To The Savage Planet | PS4, Xbox One, PC

DCL The Game | PC

Actual Sunlight | Switch

Box Kid Adventures | PC

Effie | PC

Mommy | PC

Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC

Mercoledì 29 gennaio

Coffee Talk | Switch, PC, Mac

Lode Runner Legacy | PS4

Music Racer | PS4, Xbox One

Top Run | PS4

Horse Farm | Switch

Demonheart: Hunters | PC

Mortal Glory | PC

The Pedestrian | PC

Voidspace | PC

Giovedì 30 gennaio

Prison Princess | Switch

Speaking Simulator | Switch, PC

Skellboy | Switch, PC, Mac

Sisters Royale | PS4, Switch

The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III | PS4

Never Again | Switch

It Came From Outer Space And Ate Our Brains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Arc Of Alchemist | PS4, Switch

Code Shifter | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Labyrinth Of The Witch | PC

Bookbound Brigade | PS4, PC

Ascendant Hearts | Switch

Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4

Mad Age & This Guy | PS4

Sparkle 4 Tales | Switch

UORiS DX | Switch

Eclipse Edge Of Light | Switch

Ministry Of Broadcast | PC, Mac

Black Powder Red Earth | PC, Mac

DanielX.net Paint Composer | PC

The Secret Order 8 Return To The Buried Kingdom | PC, Mac

Venerdì 31 gennaio

HyperDot | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Ash Of Gods Redemption | PS4

Willy Jetman Astromonkey’s Revenge | PS4, Switch, PC

Hypercharge Unboxed | Switch

oOo: Ascension | PS4

The Inner Friend | PS4

Kwaiden: Azuma Manor Story | PS4

Saboteur! | PS4

Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch

Touchdown Pinball | Switch

Milo’s Quest | Switch

Super Battle Cards | Switch

Reknum | Switch

Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition | Switch

Skatemasta Tcheco | PC

Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac

HexON | PC, Mac

Sul finire della settimana spazio invece a produzioni indipendenti come The Inner Friend, Hypercharge Unboxed, Saboteur!, Milo’s Quest, Super Battle Cards e Ascendant Hearts.