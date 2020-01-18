Nuove clip e screenshot su Solomon Program, progetto Konami stile Pokémon e Monster Hunter

Solomon Program è il nuovo progetto di Konami, un RPG strategico a base di mostri e creatue collezionabili, un po 'secondo il modello di Pokémon e Monster Hunter, annunciato giusto la settimana scorsa.Nella giornata di oggi, alcuni giocatori giapponesi hanno potuto mettere le mani su una prima demo.
Tramite una rivista giapponese era infatti possibile ottenere un codice per la prova del gioco su Nintendo Switch, ed ecco che in molti hanno cominciato a condividere i primi screenshot ed alcune clip del gioco su Twitter e i vari social network.
Si tratta di un prodotto pensato principalmente per i più piccoli, dato anche il target della rivista scelta per distribuire il codice della demo di Solomon Program, tale MiraCoro Comic, che si rivolge ai ragazzini delle elementari, ma non è escluso che possa attrarre anche i giocatori un po 'più attempati.
In attesa di saperne di più sul gameplay e sul gioco in generale, date un'occhiata alla gallery e ai tweet allegati alla news. Che ne pensate? Vi attira?
