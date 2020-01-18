Nuove clip e screenshot su Solomon Program, progetto Konami stile Pokémon e Monster Hunter

Share it:

In attesa di saperne di più sul gameplay e sul gioco in generale, date un'occhiata alla gallery e ai tweet allegati alla news. Che ne pensate? Vi attira?

Si tratta di un prodotto pensato principalmente per i più piccoli, dato anche il target della rivista scelta per distribuire il codice della demo di Solomon Program, tale MiraCoro Comic , che si rivolge ai ragazzini delle elementari, ma non è escluso che possa attrarre anche i giocatori un po 'più attempati.

Tramite una rivista giapponese era infatti possibile ottenere un codice per la prova del gioco su Nintendo Switch , ed ecco che in molti hanno cominciato a condividere i primi screenshot ed alcune clip del gioco su Twitter e i vari social network.

It's a man … pic.twitter.com/kXY9fYH0su — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

A child like a man came out (very strong) pic.twitter.com/7R1a0eO4sj — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

It's an angelic tribe! 😇 pic.twitter.com/IQtcKhcINA — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

Ah ah ah ah, Oreka's Chapter 6 characters! ! ! ghost! pic.twitter.com/DGuFBK6SEJ — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

Www takes 5 minutes to level up pic.twitter.com/o3v2RkQIED — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

Oh yeah … this is a terrible programming … it seems to be smarter … pic.twitter.com/ERvO02hPBX — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

Words that are familiar to critical blows, EX and Oreka come out very much. pic.twitter.com/kAyC5hHlgW — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

Oreka, the defeat screen … pic.twitter.com/Uszshr8vie — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

Aqua of an angelic child!撮 was taken pic.twitter.com/4orBKfyLhN — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020

Slime motion pic.twitter.com/WdAtrNJYVp — Buy ​​Miracolo and post it (@ c3syou2) January 17, 2020