Sports

Nuno: "Vallejo will probably leave, it didn't work out"

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Nuno Espírito Santo, Portuguese coach of Wolverhampton English, confirmed the imminent departure of the Spanish central Jesus Vallejo in the winter market, he admitted that "things don't work" and that Must leave to "a club where I can play and keep progressing."

Vallejo, footballer ceded for him Real Madrid, will look for a new destination among the numerous proposals which he has on the table after a bad experience in England, where he has not had continuity and has barely played five official matches.

"I will be clear, Jesus will probably leave Because he wants to play. He is a young and talented player that we brought with high expectations, but it didn't work"Nuno said in his appearance on the eve of the Copa duel against Manchester United.

"It's time for me to go and find a club where you can play and keep progressing because the talent is there. He had moments in which he played, moments in which he acted well and some moments in which did not do well. It did not work and when things do not work it is best to see how it can be done to do it in the best way, "he added.

READ:  Piqué, after the puncture against Slavia: "If we opt for the Champions League? Right now it's hard to say"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.