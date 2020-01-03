Nuno: "Vallejo will probably leave, it didn't work out"

Nuno Espírito Santo, Portuguese coach of Wolverhampton English, confirmed the imminent departure of the Spanish central Jesus Vallejo in the winter market, he admitted that "things don't work" and that Must leave to "a club where I can play and keep progressing."

Vallejo, footballer ceded for him Real Madrid, will look for a new destination among the numerous proposals which he has on the table after a bad experience in England, where he has not had continuity and has barely played five official matches.

"I will be clear, Jesus will probably leave Because he wants to play. He is a young and talented player that we brought with high expectations, but it didn't work"Nuno said in his appearance on the eve of the Copa duel against Manchester United.

"It's time for me to go and find a club where you can play and keep progressing because the talent is there. He had moments in which he played, moments in which he acted well and some moments in which did not do well. It did not work and when things do not work it is best to see how it can be done to do it in the best way, "he added.