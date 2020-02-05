Nuclear Tactical Penguins, who they are and the text by Ringo Starr

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That penguins could go a long way in a short time is one of the information you have never found on the encyclopedias of the animal world. THE Nuclear Tactical Penguins however they are a particular species: their characteristics have ensured their survival in musical Antarctica and, above all, the success that in the last year has led them to fill the Milan Forum for the date of February 29, 2020. The tour will start right after their participation in Sanremo 2020, where they will set the Ariston stage on fire (or at least we expect it) Ringo Starr. In text you find a little bit of their world in the song, between indie stage sounds, vintage references and metaphors of life, but in a funny sauce, because a group that has that name would never expect you not to take things on laughing. Even if it's serious, in every sense. But let's start with order, especially if you asked yourself "but who are the Nuclear Tactical Penguins? ".

The Nuclear Tactical Penguins in Milan. Romano Nunziato

Nuclear Tactical Penguins who are the nerds

… that make cit. avalanche and feel a bit 'unlucky

In January 2019 the single was released which then determined the fate of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins a bit. Is titled vegetable and we mention it because it seems to us that the words at the beginning of the text were somehow premonitory. The song opens like this "But who would have thought / I would have found myself here". The video, which we recommend you to see, is set in a supermarket where, in addition to some characters who start dancing in the middle of the aisles, there are also penguins that roam. It's all very nice, of course.

This, however, was not the group's first job. From there they only started with a bang to reach the planet Sanremo. In fact, they have 4 assets album, the first of which, The king is naked, was released in 2014. After they came in order, Let's kick the afterlife (2015) Burnt youth (2017) e Out of Hype (2019), which contains precisely vegetable, one of their first hit singles. On the texts and the music the author is Riccardo Zanotyou, which is also the voice of the band. Next to him are Nicola Buttafuoco (guitar), Lorenzo Pasini (guitar-choirs), Simone Pagani (bass-choirs), Matteo Locati (drums), Elio Biffi (keyboard, accordion, voice).

Theirs is a good story, because it is the last of the class who then find themselves grinding an unexpected success in which they would never have believed. They have always said that they feel a little bit of the losers (who are adorable musical nerds is clear, right?) And the losers, those who came from the province (their city is Bergamo) and who never tried to be the first women or to gain a place of visibility by elbowing like penguins, in fact. The animal has become a bit of their fetish, perhaps because of that slightly awkward and flooded way of moving.

THE Nuclear Tactical Penguins they have always kept us from appearing for what they are, without giving themselves a different air just because that, as Ghali and Salmo would say in boogieman, it's cool. Indeed they have always said that they have preparation rituals for live shows, in which they are now experts, on the edge of acute nerdism: playing the Playstation and reading comics to calm down. Speaking of comics, they have become the protagonists of Nuclear tactical penguins in comics, a volume published in 2019 for Beccogiallo Editore.

We crossed them on the Core Festival stage in June 2019 and we loved them very much between cit. of Friends, by Raffaella Carrà and stories of friends who break their hearts, and then it becomes a whole Tetris.

After Sanremo 2020 for the Nuclear Tactical Penguins the commitments will increase: the tour will start, that of the sold out for the Milan date, and there will be a new edition of Out of the hype, the album that was released in April 2019. The one that will arrive will contain the new versions of Irene (single gold disc) and of Stationery and then three unpublished that have stories to tell, that is Ringo Starr, the song for Sanremo 2020, Bergamo, inspired by their city, e To laugh, which talks about the fear of going to live together that comes after 30 years (do you get something back?).

The Nuclear Tactical Penguins. Romano Nunziato Nuclear Tactical Penguins Ringo Starr, the lyrics of the song at Sanremo 2020 In Sanremo 2020 i Nuclear Tactical Penguins lead Ringo Starr as unedited and for the duet of the evening of Friday 7 February 2020 instead they will perform in a medley which is titled I'm going slightly medley. Inside there are 8 songs to pay homage to the 70th anniversary of the singing festival: Poppies and ducks by Nilla Pizzi, No one can judge me by Caterina Caselli, Gianna by Rino Gaetano, It will be because I love you of the Rich and Poor, Una music can do by Max Gazzè, I will ascend by Daniele Silvestri, Are just words from Noemi, Rolls Royce by Achille Lauro. But back to the song Ringo Starr, in which text there is the quote from the ex Beatles drummer for a special reason and very connected to the history of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins: even those who are in the second row, as happened to him in his band, can have a story to tell. In the Fab Four to play the part of the lions were John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr wasn't the first drummer, however, but replaced Pete Best. He has never been touched by the limelight and is the ideal character to tell metaphorically that there are people who seem to have "loved the world" and who have never reserved a privileged position. This is also to say that in a universe made of friends who find their way without any hesitation, you can feel uncomfortable, because you are with a precarious job and still single, while next to you there are those who get married, churn out dwarfs and finds his family happiness. Well done to them, but are you sure that your life should take that direction? ♪ Sometimes I think that people like me have never loved the world

The circle of life dictates that at least three hyenas live for a lion king

Friends are now getting married at my age and I am pissed if I do not guess the legacy

Maybe I should leave, get out of here, and change my life totally like going to Africa ♫ In the end while others are making long-term plans, sure of what they are, what they want and their future, you just need to know what you will do tonight, because you just want to dance, lose your head and don't think about it too much. One thing that makes Ringo Starr a lot: to others the success, to you the second row, a bit in the shade. But that's okay. ♪But tonight I just want to dance, to lose my head and not think anymore

That my life is nothing special and maybe you're right in the end

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr

Uooh oooh♫ If the confrontation is with the Beatles drummer first, then the one with Robin, Batman and Robin, or the eternal second of the superhero. Here, in pure Nuclear Tactical Penguins style, there is the double cit., That of Cesare Cremonini and his Nobody wants to be Robin and that to the protagonists of How Met Your Motheror Robin and Ted. We remind you that the group on the TV series has a certain fix, see the entry Friends in Tetris. ♪You were Robin then you found me, you thought I was your Batman but I was just your Ted eh eh

And when I say I hope you find a better boy than I pretend,

That the best ones always go away and what's left? Ringo♫. ♪But tonight I just want to dance, to lose my head and not think anymore

That my life is nothing special and maybe you're right in the end

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr

Uooh oooh

Ringo, Ringo, Ringo, Ringo♫ ♪In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr

But tonight I just want to dance, to lose my head and not think anymore

That my life is nothing special and maybe you're right in the end

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr (Ringo)

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr (Ringo)

In a world of John and Paul I am Ringo Starr (Ringo)

Uooh oooh ♫ We love them: they are so cute! Nuclear Tactical Penguins, the 2020 tour: concert dates Pordenone (February 27)

Milan (February 29, SOLD OUT)

Padua (March 2)

Florence (March 3)

Rome (March 6)

Bologna (March 12)

Montichiari (March 14)

Turin (March 16)

Mediolanum Forum in Milan on March 19th for one last big party. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

Web Editor

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, I write about pop culture, music, celeb and lifestyle.

. (tagsToTranslate) Nuclear Tactical Penguins (t) Nuclear Tactical Penguins tetris (t) Nuclear Tactical Penguins ringo starr (t) Nuclear Tactical Penguins sanremo 2020 (t) Nuclear Tactical Penguins ringo starr text

Nuclear Tactical Penguins, who they are and the text by Ringo Starr was last modified: by

Share it: