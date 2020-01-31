Entertainment

'Now you see me 3' is already underway

January 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
Lionsgate has already put to work with a new installment of the franchise 'Now you see me'. It seems that the company hopes to gather the Four Horsemen for new tricks, robberies and other tricks. It is said that the study is in talks with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Lizzy Caplan(which entered instead of Fisher Island), Morgan Freeman Y Michael Caine for your return The one that has not been mentioned is a Dave Franco, although I could also return for a new delivery.

'Now you see me 3' was announced already in 2015. But since then there have been few news about the project, which led many to think that the saga had come to an end. Now, as the website We got this covered indicates, it seems that it is back within the Lionsgate projects, with the intention of starting to roll as soon as possible.

And in fact there are more: the new film will feature two new main characters: As the website points out, the first is described as a young woman in her twenties of Hispanic origin, while the other is a young woman in her thirties. Although no interpreter has yet been selected for any of the roles, the page states that there is already a name being valued for the male role: Chris Pratt.

Few more details are known about the project, but clearly the third installment has been launched. We will have to be aware of the new information.

