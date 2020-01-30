Now you can see your decade playing on PlayStation with this tool

Share it:

A few weeks ago PlayStation launched a tool with which to see how your gaming habits had been since PS4 came out and until the end of last year. But if you want more information, you may want to know the tool we bring you today.

This is an example of the infographic that you can get from this link. In it you can see which game you finished faster, which one took you more time, your weirdest achievements, the franchises you have played most, favorite genres, months of more activity and all kinds of details that are sure to be good for you look back.

The tool has been desasaplanded in TrueTrophies, a page that has been dedicated to the registration of game trophies for PlayStation consoles for years and where you can manage the progress made during games more easily than what consoles usually offer.

The peculiarity of this infographic is that it also takes into account the PS3 data, so if you keep the same account that you used in the last generation you will get information that did not take into account the official tool that was shown a few weeks ago.