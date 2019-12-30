         Now that Netflix, Amazon and HBO bet on science fiction and fantasy, these are the books and sagas that they would give for a great series

Share it:

This 2019 takes with him the end of 'Game of Thrones', and with it, one of the flagship of HBO. What science fiction series will take its place? 'The Mandalorian' promises and 'The Witcher' is not far behind, but perhaps his successor in ascending is still in paper format. We have asked Webedia journalists specialized in entertainment to help us search among the books and sagas of science fiction to the next big success of the small screen.

In addition, we include two bonuses in the form of two novels that, without being science fiction or fantasy, have all the ballots – according to our experts – to succeed in series format.

'Neimhaim', by Aránzazu Serrano

Alberto Carlos Diéguez, a.k.a Albertini browse between comics and television with science fiction and fantasy at the helm, and then he narrates them to us in Xataka and Espinof. He is clear about it:

"Now that the platforms are betting on Spanish fiction, it is the perfect time to enter great fantasy proposals with a national flavor. And one of the examples of series that can work perfectly is one based on 'Neimhaim', the Nordic saga created by Aránzazu Serrano and that is beginning to get the attention of the European fan.

Opera cousin of its author, with whom she worked for two decades, in 'Neimhaim' we are presented with the story of two rival clans that inhabit the eponymous forbidden peninsula that live in a tense peace. After an atrocious foreign invasion and decide to ally through a marriage between future descendants of the clan chiefs. The first and voluminous volume, of almost 900 pages, is an example of present a great story, use well the characteristics of the genre and construction of quasi-Viking mythology from the one who drinks. "

'The Trips of Tuf', by George R.R. Martin

Alicia Pérez Ferreirós, editor of Sensacine, proposes to us another work by the ínclito author of the saga 'Song of Ice and Fire' (on which Game of Thrones was based), George R.R. Martin:

"Although 'Tuf's Travels' is well before the saga 'Song of Ice and Fire', I met this book when, like many other viewers, I got into the universe created by George R.R. Martin shortly after the release of the famous HBO series. Since then, I have always thought that this collection of short stories starring a most endearing space merchant, Haviland Tuf, would fit perfectly as a multi-season television series.

What is Tuf's travels about? Even without the intention of gutting the novel, it is impossible not to reveal how the story begins in the first of the stories that make up the book, when a very different group of people who have to carry out a complicated mission hires the services of the merchant Haviland Tuf , a curious little man who loves cats and does not enjoy excellent professional successes aboard his ramshackle Cornucopia of Excellent Goods at Low Prices. For reasons of fate, Tuf ends up getting a much better transport and self-promoting "ecological engineer", while visit all kinds of strange planets with unimaginable civilizations which helps solve complex problems. The famous American science fiction writer wrote the seven stories that make up the book for a magazine, although in a different order than would later give greater coherence by adding new fragments. Thus, each of the incredible but, above all, hilarious adventures that the protagonist lives on each planet, could form a complete season. A nice character, humor and fantasy in abundance, the brilliant pen of Martin and cats, many cats. What more could you want?"

'Harry Dresden' by Jim Butcher

Lorena Vialás is editor of Sensacine and proposes a collection of books that would suit her, according to her, the adaptation to the serial format:

"Detective Harry Dresden would be the perfect protagonist of the new success series from any of the platforms of streaming which currently dispute the audiovisual entertainment market.

Surely you think, how attractive is a detective? The seriéfilo panorama is plagued of them. But Harry is not just another detective in the Chicago police department. Harry is, above that, a wizard, the only professional wizard you can find in the yellow pages of the American city. A magician who is dedicated to solving murder cases, but also to deal with all kinds of various fantastic creatures from vampires and werewolves, to fairies and trolls. It must be said that the Jim Butcher saga of novels, consisting of more than 12 titles, was already adapted to the small screen in 2007, under the production of Nicolas Cage. However, its passage through the Syfy chain did not have the expected reception and only one season was filmed. It has been more than 10 years since then, a prudential time to try again to launch a more ambitious adaptation, which gets turn Harry Dresden into a television phenomenon. Don't you see Nathan Fillion as the protagonist of Harry Dresden: The series? "

'The Endless Story' by Michael Ende

Our science fiction expert resident Xataka and Espinof, John Tones, dusts a whole classic of literature, and also of cinema, as an idea to export it to the small screen:

"Although it has been adapted three times to the cinema and two to television (one of them in animated format), none of them knew how to capture the nuances of sinister work and for mature readers It contained the original book by Michael Ende, and we were captivated by those who read it even as children.

As we know who were traumatized by this and other works of the author – such as the terrifying Momo or the collections of stories already directly for adults and that in many cases were published to take advantage of the success of the 1984 film (and the great song by Limahl and Giorgio Moroder) -, 'The Endless Story' gives for much more than just a story of adventures with friendly bugs. But to adapt it, you have to dare to enter the very dark second half of the book, very influential in the literature young adult current. A series from a mature perspective could be different from everything seen so far, with the current effects we could immerse ourselves in a fantasy never seen before and I could also take advantage of the six books that were published under the name 'Legends of Fantastica' between 2003 and 2006 ". A good opportunity to return to the fantasy pedestal this classic so misunderstood and that, in my head, has some responsible responsible: the creators of the reboot in series format of 'Dark Crystal'.

'Risks of time travel', by Joyce Carol Oates

If 'The maid's tale' hooks you and you find Gilead as a terrifying dystopian future in which to be reflected, the journalist Andrea Zamora, editor of Sensacine, proposes a novel with a similar theme:

"Book after book, science fiction seemed like a genre that was of little interest to Joyce Carol Oates. Until she did what she does best: catch her readers off guard. The writer, with more than 50 published novels, more than 400 short stories and many other poems and plays; he surprised with his latest work: 'Risks of time travel'. The story follows Adriane Strohl, a girl who lives in a totalitarian state in which, after giving her graduation speech, she is accused of treason and, as punishment, sent to Wainscotia, a city that only existed at the end of the years fifty.

Some say that with this work Oates has marked a Margaret Atwood and that his last book is his Tale of the personal maid. I agree. But only with the second part. And, precisely for that reason, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video or any platform in 'streaming' could work the story so personal, but at the same time so immense, that Oates has created to turn it into a television series. Risks of time travel is a short novel set in a post-11 dystopia and of which only one of the millions of stories that occur in a world as 'Orwellian' as the one that has shaped Oates is told. And that undoubtedly reminds us of what Hulu has done with the adaptation of 'The Maid's Tale': getting into the aspects of the Republic of Gilead that the Canadian author did not explore at the time. Therefore, time travel as a punishment for Adriane Strohl, the people she knows in the past who are like her, how a young woman from the future has to adapt to a time so different from her own, the way that 9/11 He modulated a world in which oblivion reigns and how, sometimes, Oates plays with the reader making him believe that nothing he is reading is true … Those and other topics that the writer sprinkles on her pages are the perfect ingredients for a great fiction. One that leaves the same position in the viewer as the belittled Counterpart -of HBO- or the most famous 'Dark' or 'Altered Carbon' – these last two of Netflix. And, finally, the main aspect that the novel possesses and that would make it a great series is that, despite setting itself in such distant times in both directions to ours, Oates' dystopia couldn't touch us more closely. "

'Top 10' by Alan Moore, Gene Ha and Zander Cannon

The DC Comics and Marvel franchises constitute an almost inexhaustible source of ideas for film and television and Flamenca Stone – Esther's alter ego Miguel Trula – of Magnet proposes us candidate for next great success to follow along that trail:

"A comic that combines the creation of a world of superhero characters and the police genre. Is there a more seductive combination for the algorithm? That it is written by Alan Moore, the father of 'Watchmen' and 'V for Vendetta', sure also helps sell it. And considering that it is a work designed as a tribute to television series of the type of 'Sad Song of Hill Street', then honey on flakes if the idea is to do something interesting for the small screen.

'Top 10' has a customary halo and something not to go the misadventures of a police department of a city in the style of the Fifth Element, populated by prodigious creatures and scientists where, in its original history, crime generates wild scenes (it could not be otherwise). All roads lead to Rome and in the end it is revealed that everything can be connected. Of course, in a new adaptation they could deviate from the original story of the comic: the possibilities of adaptation of this world can be inexhaustible. Thanks to the extensive environmental construction of the 'Top 10' universe, there are also plenty of references, cameos and little jokes about the common places of the police genre and comics in general, a bit in the same way that BoJack Horseman makes constant games of Words with animals. There are also, of course, the expected criticisms of reverence for heroes, about their meaning and about power management. And all this wrapped in a procedural narrative. Anyway, a conceptual candy waiting for someone with the key (and rights). "

'The sword of truth', by Terry Goodkind

Now it is the editor-in-chief of Sensacine, Santiago Gimeno, who puts a title on the table, this time from a collection of 22 volumes that would provide enough material for a successful series of several seasons:

"It does not give us life as it is the television industry right now and the imminent 'war' of the 'streaming' that is coming. But sagas and franchises, even more so if they belong to the genres of science fiction and fantasy, they are always welcome. Always! I, erre que erre, I still think that the American's 'sword of truth' would give for an excellent series. You will say, I know, that it was already adapted between 2008 and 2010 in the ABC Studios 'Legend of the Seeker' series. This, with Sam Raimi of executive producer, lasted on air two seasons of 22 episodes each. But, as much as I liked it – also for Bridget Regan's Kahlan Amnell, yes – it was still a 'guilty pleasure' with notable differences from books and, let's be honest, a few shameful moments.

But let's get to the point! What is it about, how many volumes does it have, etc. In short, it revolves around Richard Cypher, a normal young man who, after his father's death, discovers that he is really the Seeker of Truth and the heir of the D'Hara Empire. His grandfather is the portentous wizard Zeddicus Zu'l Zorander and his great love, over time, Mother Confessor Kahlan Amnell. What the hell are the Confessors? Well, an order of women who can basically cancel the will and control anyone forever just by touching it. That's why you can never get married for love! And there is still more. An elite female body called Mord-Sith who is immune to magic and tortures her victims, adventures in distant lands, unexpected turns and even erotic encounters. Isn't it drawn in your head as the perfect mix between 'Outlander' and 'Game of Thrones'? Although be prepared. Among the main plot – which begins in Spanish with The Book of Counted Shadows -, the prequels, the 'spin-offs' and the continuations, 'The sword of truth' covers more than 20 books. "

'Ubik' by Philip K. Dick

Sara Heredia de Sensacine explores in the extensive and exciting work of Philip K. Dick – which has already been adapted for film and TV before – to find what could be a great series:

"The universe of Philip K. Dick gives for his own cinematic universe -or television-. Proof of this is 'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams', an anthological series released by Channel 4 in 2017. However, its ten episodes did not captivate the public and the project went a little without penalty or glory.

At least, without all the glory the author of science fiction classics deserves, such as 'Do androids dream of electric sheep?', 'The man in the castle' or 'My tears flow, the policeman said.' Any of them would be worth to be adapted to television but my bet is Ubik. In this novel published in 1969, a group of antipsychics carries out a mission on the Moon in which their boss, Runciter dies. Upon their return to Earth, some everyday elements begin to suffer strange consequences: they return to their old forms. The protagonists have to use a strange product called Ubik to return them to their true current state. In addition, Runciter appears in several manifestations, isn't he dead? The novel is confusing, I will not fool anyone, which would explain why there is no longer a series of the project, but it is also absolutely fun. If Netflix has been able to adapt 'Locke & Key', it can also with the mind of K. Dick".

'The house of leaves', by Mark Z. Danielewski

Custodio Guerrero de Sensacine offers us a science fiction and horror book of the most convoluted:

"A world where magic is present in the daily life of each person, is always fine. At the moment I think there are very few sagas of this genre that are not going to be adapted as a television series (See 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'The Wheel of Time'), that's why I chose Mark's first book Z. Danielewski, 'The House of Leaves', which mixes the genre of science fiction with that of horror.

Already the novel itself is already curious to read by its edition and that catches you from the first moment. Everything revolves around a strange video called Navidson file. The plot is so convoluted as is the main house of this film in which the protagonist lives where suddenly a door is found in the middle of his living room and that apparently leads to total darkness. Y so far I can write. A series about 'The House of Leaves' is the best format to take advantage of all the ins and outs of this story in which sometimes it costs you even to breathe. HBO could be a safe bet with Damon Lindelof ('The Leftovers') at the reins of the script. "

'Fionavar's Tapestry' by Guy Gavriel Kay

Marina Such is a collaborator with Xataka and writes about movies and series on Outsiders. He has a clear candidate to become a success series:

"There are quite a few current fantastic sagas that you can throw to find that new 'Game of Thrones' that everyone wants to have, but there are also options in titles published a long time ago as 'The Fionavar Tapestry'.

It is a trilogy by Guy Gavriel Kay, writer who was assistant to Christopher Tolkien in cataloging and publishing part of the unpublished work of J.R.R. Tolkien, and that adds parallel worlds to the classic fight of Good against Evil. Its protagonists are five young Canadians who suddenly find themselves in one of those alternative worlds, Fionavar, in which an evil god has escaped his confinement and intends to end everything he finds in his path. The five are called to stop him. It is a very classic adventure, with a starting point that can remind of the dragons and dungeons cartoons, and it has plenty of material for an epic series. "

'John Dies at the End', by David Wong

Jorge Loser, editor of publications such as Espinof or Caninomag does not doubt his candidate, a novel that was taken to the cinema this decade that comes to an end:

"'John Die at the end' is a novel taken to the cinema by director Don Coscarelli in 2012, but although it is a crazy and strange film, it has all the guidelines for become a much more amazing and fun series. In fact, that movie looked like the pilot for a science fiction series that could break traditional narrative codes offering an almost dreamlike approach in which fantastic worlds are almost states of mind.

With many ties to terror lovecraftian and fantasies more related to Weird literature, 'John dies at the end' offers the possibility of putting two protagonists in new and different worlds every week, traveling through unknown dimensional geographies and with recurring secondary characters inhabiting those worlds that are only accessed with a strange soy sauce. Time travel, through space, monsters and creatures of all kinds and constant rupture of those expected, the two books of David Wong, are an inexhaustible source of ideas and proposals that could create a very different and radical series. "

'The Enlightened Man' by Ray Bradbury and 'The Wasp Factory' by Iain Banks:

The director and editor of Espinof Kiko Vega picks up the glove and does not propose one, but two novels that would stand out in his adaptation as series.

"There are two fantastic stories that, each in its own way, could very well be true television milestones today due to the richness of their stories and variety of approaches. Ray Bradbury's novel 'The Enlightened Man', published in 1951, had 18 varied stories that arose from the tattoos of a strange character. The story featured a film adaptation directed by Jack Smight in 1969, and starring Rod Steiger and Claire Bloom, which adapted three of his eighteen damn stories. In addition, the film is in the collective subconscious, since a radio wedge appeared in the last Quentin Tarantino movie, 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'.

The other story that I have been dreaming of watching (actually adapting) to movies or TV for years is the monumental 'The Wasp Factory' by Iain Banks, his first novel. It is worth noting that you will not see swords or witchcraft, and that on paper it is not science fiction to use, but I do believe that it has an important fantasy load. The story of Frank, a 16-year-old teenager who is dedicated to killing the most innocent beings in imaginative ways (or not) around him. Published in 1984, Banks' work has had some odd adaptation. Ben Frost and David Pountney created an opera in 2013 that adapted the play, where three female voices represented all the characters. "

Bonus: 'My year of rest and relaxation' by Ottessa Moshfegh

Irene Sierra de Magnet proposes a series that, without being science fiction or fantasy, believes it could become a hit with touches of 'Euphoria' or 'Chernobyl':

'One of the books that have marked me the most this year has been' My year of rest and relaxation 'by Ottessa Moshfegh, a novel that explores the story of a 27-year-old woman who she is so depressed that she has lost any kind of illusion for life.

In order to get out of that well in which he is, he decides spend a whole year drugged taking sleeping pills and anxiolytics because he really believes that once this period of lethargy passes he will regain his strength and desire to live. The space-time framework of history It takes place in the New York of 2001 and the 9/11 attack tarnishes the outcome adding even more drama than there was already. I imagine the audiovisual adaptation of this story halfway between the treatment of emotions in Euphoria and the management of suspense and the Chernobyl disaster. '

Bonus: The Disgusting ', by Santiago Lorenzo

Andrés Mohorte de Magnet proposes a novel that "goes out of the norm", since it is not science fiction or fantasy, but considers that it would be a great series:

"There is something in 'The filthy' that it has immediately become a generational milestone. Perhaps it is the mundane and erratic nature of its protagonist, a young middle-class man who has nowhere to fall dead in a Madrid devastated by the crisis and social conflict.

It may be how much aspirational your story has in the era of hyperconnectivity, a refuge in the most remote part of the mountain, where technology has completely evaporated, free from the bonds that the new social conventions have imposed on us. Or perhaps it is its cinematic character, its narrative structure, its ability to count images, plans, scenarios, production designs and photographic treatments. 'The disgusting' is as bright in its word as graphic. It is a novel that reads, but also that is seen. One that would fit a thousand wonders in a short series, so stylized lately to carry out national projects in documentary format, or in a brutal, virtually silent, observational film. Maybe in the background, Santiago Lorenzo, who was a director and film producer before one of the brightest novelists of the decade, I already knew, or I would have assimilated it to the bottom of his creative process. In 'The filthy' converges the anarchist and authoritarian Spain, the urban and the empty, the young and the old. The adaptation is feasible, the novel itself lends itself to it. And now that another huge book arrives on the screen, like 'Outdoor', 'The disgusting' could very well be the following. "

