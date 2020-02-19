Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to lose Sussex Royal aka their "brand" on social media what's going on?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put an end (perhaps) to the divorce from the Royal Family that opened 2020: they mainly concern the use of Sussex Royal, theirs "brand name", which was the last issue that remained pending after the decision of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to no longer be working royals and that of Queen Elizabeth to take away official and military titles, while continuing to consider them "important members of his family".

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer going to be @SussexRoyal? Getty Images

The Daily Mail has announced that an announcement will be made soon: the latest official link with the Royal family of Harry and Meghan will be cut clean. According to the history of the tabloid, Queen Elizabeth will announce that the Sussex Royal brand can no longer be used by grandchildren and for two more than obvious reasons: they are no longer Sussex (they are only in form, but not in substance) and with their decision to move to Canada and making their own bread, they are no longer even royal. The profile Instagram and the Harry and Meghan Markle website they bear this name: if Queen Elizabeth really confirms the story of the Daily Mail (and it is very likely) it will be necessary to rethink a new strategy, a new name and a new future. Yes, but which one?

Harry and Meghan latest news, Sussex Royal brand decays

Harry and Meghan have been living in Canada with little Archie since January 2020, waiting for what to do. Chris JacksonGetty Images

The decision of Queen Elizabeth may seem very strong, but with a view to preserving the integrity of the crown, it seems to us also the most obvious. At the beginning of all this separation path, Meghan Markle and Harry they had announced (by doing a bit the accounts without the innkeeper, aka The Queen) that they wanted to remain royals but also to be ready to start a new more independent phase, while remaining faithful to the Queen. The Daily Mail reports that to register the Sussex Royal brand Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they invested a lot of money to then use it as a hat to promote services and goods signed by them, believing they could balance the two spheres, private and public.

But the two things, at least in the world of British royal family protocol, are not compatible: either you are one hundred percent royal (like Kate Middleton and Prince William, so to speak) or you're out. Queen Elizabeth was highly unlikely to approve the use of the Sussex Royal brand for commercial purposes, wasn't it? Although technically Harry and Meghan today I am still Dukes of Sussex, their title became dormant after the Queen's decision.

So what do we do now?

Harry and Meghan Markle they have invested heavily in the Sussex Royal brand: in their intentions there was the launch of a charitable foundation under this name, a line of clothes, children's books and in short, whoever has more. Instead, if the direction taken by the Royal Family is to make him give up the name, they will have to rethink everything: the official Instagram profile, flown over 11 million followers, will have to be re-baptized; so also the website and future plans that Harry and Meghan's head are giving birth these days.

When will you see Harry and Meghan again?

Did you notice that Harry and Meghan are gone, no? After the warning to the Canadian paparazzi to leave them in peace by Prince Harry there are very few images arriving from Canada. One of the latter picks them up as they get off a commercial flight after a trip to California to make new business arrangements for the future. In short, they certainly are not idle and in our opinion they already smelled the decision of Queen Elizabeth so they will already have a plan B at hand to launch their new business. First, however, the latest royal events: in March 2020 Prince Harry and probably also Meghan Markle will return to London to participate in Anzac Day, a very important event for the royal family. It could be the last time you see the Fab Four together, i Cambridge and Sussex together, before Harry and Meghan begin their new life (with an equally new name).

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE