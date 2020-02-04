Entertainment

Now it's really official, the third season of Castlevania will debut in March

February 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
Yesterday the author of Castlevania had shared the first teaser of the new season of the series and today, surprisingly, Netflix US has officially confirmed that Trevor Belmont and companions will return in less than a month. According to the streaming giant, the new episodes will be "more mysterious, violent and chaotic than ever".

As you can see at the bottom, the news was first shared by NetflixNX and subsequently retweeted by the other official social pages, including those of the authors of the television series. The release date of Castlevania 3 is therefore set for March 5, 2020.

The new season will consist of 10 episodes, two more than the previous one. Adi Shankar, executive producer of the series, spoke of the third season during the last months of 2018 declaring the following: "Mark these my words: with the third season we will run for the Emmys"Expectations are, as usual, skyrocketing.

Netflix mistakenly announced the release of Castlevania 3 on November 26, 2019 raising a fuss and forcing the director Sam Deats to apologize. The series, however, was already in the post-production phase from December 2019 and a release date for the first quarter of 2020 was now expected.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

