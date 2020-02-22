Now it's Luisito! The youtuber sends flirty messages to his ex La Chule

A few months ago, after an infidelity scandal, one of the most consolidated relationships of Youtube He decided to separate: Luisito Comunica Y La Chule

However, they seem to remain good friends and maintain a good relationship, as they continue to write on their social networks.

For that communication, La Chule was harshly criticized by fans, since they assured that he wanted to return with the call King Palomo And I was interested.

However, this time it was his own Luisito who took the initiative and congratulated her on her birthday, through a story of Instagram.

The youtuber He published a photo of both and wrote: “Happy birthday, Chul! Enjoy your day to the fullest ”next to a emoji from the heart

But it was not the only approach of the young man to his ex, since yesterday he commented on the photo of La Chule in a bikini with a "Wow"

