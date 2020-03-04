"Now is when he wants to kiss me": Vinicius' reaction to watching a Roncero video

The decisive goal of Vinicius Junior in front of Barcelona last Sunday did burst of emotion Real Madrid fans who saw how victory escaped in a week not easy for those of Zidane. One of them was the AS journalist and commentator for Carrusel Deportivo, Tomás Roncero, what celebrated euphorically the 1-0 of the Brazilian soccer player.

The AS newspaper He published a video on Wednesday with the funny reaction of Vinicius himself watching Roncero's celebration of his goal. You even hear the Brazilian say, "that's when wants to kiss me".

"I'm glad I helped you in a Classic and give you a joy to all of them, "adds the young Real Madrid footballer.