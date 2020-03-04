Sports

"Now is when he wants to kiss me": Vinicius' reaction to watching a Roncero video

March 4, 2020
Edie Perez
The decisive goal of Vinicius Junior in front of Barcelona last Sunday did burst of emotion Real Madrid fans who saw how victory escaped in a week not easy for those of Zidane. One of them was the AS journalist and commentator for Carrusel Deportivo, Tomás Roncero, what celebrated euphorically the 1-0 of the Brazilian soccer player.

The AS newspaper He published a video on Wednesday with the funny reaction of Vinicius himself watching Roncero's celebration of his goal. You even hear the Brazilian say, "that's when wants to kiss me".

"I'm glad I helped you in a Classic and give you a joy to all of them, "adds the young Real Madrid footballer.

