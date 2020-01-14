"Now I remember that interview": Manu Carreño appeals to Messi's words to analyze the future of Barcelona

Share it:

Ernesto Valverde it's history in the FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana club has closed an agreement with Quique Setién, which will be presented this Tuesday at 14:30 and signed with the leader of LaLiga until June 30, 2022. A transfer that has been motivated by the elimination of the club in the semifinals of the Super Cup and despite not getting off the first place in the national competition.

The decision has been very controversial given the ways in which FC Barcelona has led the management of the departure of Txingurri In these last days. A decision that has strongly criticized Manu Carreño at the beginning of The spar: "Some still do not believe it. To begin with Valverde, who has seen how he went to Saudi Arabia to try to win the Spanish Super Cup, which made one of the best games of the season against Atlético de Madrid and that, curiously, that match It cost him the job […] What is the Barça directive based on? In which? What did he lose against Atlético de Madrid or did they have it decided before? "

"Probably for many the headline tonight is that Barça gives a rudder and that he regains his style, that Valverde has been accused of throwing overboard […] Well, here comes Setién, someone who believes in the style, He looks like an adopted son of Johan Cruyff, he believes in that as the one that most, that's why he compliments Messi, Barça … ", he adds about the 'embarrassing' management of the directive.

"Now, if to give a blow and announce that they recover the style you have to mistreat someone like that, You have to make a fool of yourself, you have to give the note as FC Barcelona has given it … Is this really necessary? I think a group of kids would have done better. Where is the image of Barça? Who is in charge of the Barcelona board? Who rules in the team? Worse it is very difficult to do ", criticizes the director of El Larguero.

"No one understands what happened to Neymar last summer, "recalls Carreño," but that they repeat it now with Valverde … he was not the ideal coach of Barcelona, ​​but from there to treat him as they have treated him, to have left through the back door to broomsticks as they have treated … If you don't believe in Valverde, don't renew the season. Now they remember Liverpool in December. Is that you can not do worse […] The Barça directive, unfortunate is to say little ", adds the program director.

As the last reflection, Manu Carreño remembers Leo Messi: "This afternoon, thinking about everything I remembered the interview of Messi last summer in which he was promised to make a winning project. Is this the project to convince the Argentine to stay until the end of his term? Because sailor fabric with the project, it has neither feet nor head. Neither present nor future. No one knows where it is going. We will see, now, for the moment, in the hands of Setién. "