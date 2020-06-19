Novak Djokovic's father, a lapidary with Roger Federer: "He continues to play at 40 because he cannot accept that my son is better"

Share it:

Novak Djokovic with his parents Srdjan and Dijana in London. Photo: Richard Young / Shutterstock

The absence of sports activity due to the coronavirus pandemic revealed the most intimate thoughts of the protagonists. While in Serbia Novak Djokovic organized several exhibitions for charitable purposes, his absence on the international circuit aroused a huge feeling of sadness for his father Srdjan, who in the last hours gave an interview to the local press and surprised with an analysis that involved the legendary Roger Federer.

"Novak is a compilation of the best qualities of my wife and I"Assured the pope of Nole with clearly noticeable pride. "He took the best of each for himself," he continued in his analysis with an argument based on a comparison with Your Majesty: "Why is this happening with Federer, who is still the best and most successful tennis player in the world? That is a reality of the results, which will not be for long. He cultivates so much animosity towards Novak that they have developed a kind of respect over the years"

In his thought, Srdjan the reason why the Swiss continues to fully 40 years. "I don't understand that a man of that age still plays tennis, when he can go home and do some more interesting things", Shooting.

In dialogue with the sports signal Sport Klub, of great popularity in the countries of Eastern Europe, the father of Djokovic He based his speech on the remarkable ability of his son. " Both Nadal and Novak blow his neck and he cannot accept the fact that they will be better. Go man, raise children, do something else, go skiing, do something more interesting "He emphasized.

As if the present time had any relation to the warlike conflict that he suffered Belgrade during the Balkan war, Srdjan he recalled the delicate moment he lived in the capital of Serbia. "It was the most difficult period in the history of the Serbian people. At the time of the bombardment everything was complicated. We grew up as a family, because our children were young. Novak was 12 years old, Marko 8 and George 4. A terrible situation hit us. Imagine the 20 richest countries in the world bombing a small poor country. I remember that we were hiding on the Partizan tennis courts. And that saved us mentally. "

In recent years the father of Nole He dedicated himself to give motivational lectures and talks at various faculties in his country to carry a message covered by the phrase "Nothing is impossible, if you really want it" "You must have a clear objective in order to achieve it. If you don't have it, it will never be done. I was guided by that idea when we started in this tennis business. And I intentionally say business, because it is no longer a sport, but a job in every way, "he concluded.

