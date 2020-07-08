Novak Djokovic's anger after the wave of criticism for contagions in his tournament: "It is like a witch hunt"

Share it:

FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Adria Tour – Zadar, Croatia – June 19, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conference REUTERS / Antonio Bronic / File Photo

After testing negative in a new test coronavirus and of return to training after serving two weeks of quarantine, the Serbian Novak Djokovic he came out to the crossroads of all those who criticized him for the dispute of the Adria Tour, a contest that led to a wave of infections in world tennis and where even Nole and his wife contracted the virus COVID-19.

In statements published by the Serbian newspaper Telegraf, Djokovic It showed itself furious at all the criticism that he has received recently, where some of his colleagues – like Nick Kyrgios, for example – made claims for having played games in the midst of the pandemic.

"I just see very malicious criticism. I believe that there is something else behind the criticism, as if there was an agenda, like it's a witch hunt. Someone has to fall, someone with a name, to be the main culprit of everything, "said the number one ATP ranking.

Novak Djokovic and several tennis players who participated in his charity tournament, such as Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki, had coronaviruses (REUTERS)

Djokovic He returned to the tracks this week to train with his compatriot Viktor Troicki, who has also been infected with coronavirus during the celebration of that tournament that was going to be played in several Balkan countries but that could only be carried out in Belgrade (Serbia) and Zadar (Croatia), before suspending.

In dialogue with Telegraf, Djokovic also spoke cautiously about the possibilities of playing US Open but he did confirm that he was going to participate in the European brick dust tournaments: "I'm not sure if he plays the US Open. I do plan to play in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in September. ”

Novak Djokovic questioned his participation in the US Open but confirmed that Roland Garros (REUTERS) will play in September

The novel of Novak Djokovic with the United States Open, scheduled to start at the end of August, comes from before catching COVID-19, when the Serbian player strongly criticized the sanitary demands of the tournament.

"At the moment the measures are very rigorous. When you land on American soil you must be quarantined for 14 days. For most tennis players, myself included, there would be no access to the court or the possibility of training. Also, there would be no access to Manhattan, we should sleep in an airport hotelGo to the club accompanied by only one person. There would be no public, no media. Pretty extreme conditions to play. I don't know if it is sustainable, ”he had said in statements to Serbian public television. RTS.

