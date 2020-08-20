Novak Djokovic, provocateur in the face of criticism for coronavirus infections in the tournament he organized: "I don't think he did anything wrong"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Djokovic will be the main figure in the US Open (Reuetrs)

Novak Djokovic, 17 times champion of Grand Slam tournaments, decided to travel to New York to play the US Open in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, as he doesn't want to pass up the opportunity to get close to Roger Federer's record of 20.

The Swiss will not be in Flushing Meadows this year after he took the year off to recover from knee surgery, while defending champion Rafael Nadal joined several favorites who refused to travel to the United States due to the coronavirus concerns.

"I can't say it's the main reason I'm here, but it's one of the reasons," Djokovic told The New York Times, although he revealed that he was also very close to deciding to miss the tournament. "I have to think about myself, my health and fitness, and whether my team is okay to be here. Once I checked, of course I also felt responsible as a major player to be here.. It is important for our sport, ”he added.

The Serbian, currently number 1 in the ATP ranking, was widely criticized for organizing the ill-fated Adria Tour in Serbia and Croatia in June, a controversial tournament in which many players, including himself, tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite the consequences it caused, he explained that he does not feel responsible for the spread of the coronavirus in those countries: "I don't think I did anything wrong to be honest," he said. “I feel sorry for the people who got infected (…) Do I feel guilty for someone who got infected since then in Serbia, Croatia and the region? Of course not. How can one individual be blamed for everything? ".

Djokovic will play the Western & Southern Open, a preparatory tournament that began in New York on Thursday, before the US Open begins on August 31.

The US Open will be held without an audience in the stands (EFE)



The US Open reported on Tuesday a first case of coronavirus, which was not detected in any participant, but in the environment created to protect the athletes of this Grand Slam and the Cincinnati Masters, which also starts on Saturday in New York.

This case is the only one of 1,400 tests carried out since August 13. The infected person, who was not identified and is "asymptomatic", must be in isolation for at least 10 days. "In addition, contact tracing has started to determine if someone else should be quarantined for 14 days," added the USTA.

Four days before the start of the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, moved to New York this year as a preview of the Open U.S (August 31-September 13), this first positive case shows how the pandemic, which continues to expand in the country, continues to be a threat to the celebration of both events.

Nadal is one of the stars who did not travel to the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic (Reuters)

A good number of tennis figures have given up traveling to New York due to the risks of the coronavirus, including the defending champion of the Open in the men's category, Rafael Nadal (world number 2), as well as Gaël monfils (N.9), Fabio Fognini (N.11) and Stan wawrinka (N.17). In the female branch, the current champion, Bianca Andreescu, nor the first two in the world ranking, will not be present. Ashleigh barty and Simona halep (N.2).

Among those who will compete highlights Djokovic, who will chase his 18th Grand Slam title against rivals like Dominic Thiem (world number 3), Daniil Medvedev (No. 5, defending champion at Cincinnati and Open finalist), Stefanos Tsitsipas (N.6) and Alexander Zverev (N.7).

Only four players will be from the top-10 of the WTA: the Czech Karolina Pliskova (N.3), the Americans Sofia Kenin (N.4) and Serena Williams (N.9) and the Japanese Naomi osaka (N.10).

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Guillermo Cañas, 15 years after doping that took him 15 months off the tennis circuit: "It was the most difficult moment of my life and an injustice"

With information from agencies