Novak Djokovic: "I would not like someone to force me to be vaccinated"

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in world tennis, has been opposed to being vaccinated against Covid-19, so he still does not know what he will do if in the future applying the vaccine is an indispensable condition to participate in tournaments.

"Personally I am against vaccination, and I would not like someone to force me to be vaccinated in order to travel. But if this becomes an obligation, what will happen then? Then I will have to make a decision, "Djokovic said in a video call with several Serbian athletes.

"I have my opinions on the matter, but if they are going to change in a moment, I do not know, "he insisted, according to what the local media quoted on Monday the conversation that he held on Sunday from Marbella (Spain), where it is in quarantine.

Djokovic sees it unlikely that tennis competitions will resume before August or September. "Hypothetically, the season would continue in July, August or September, but the odds are not great. And while I understand, after the strict quarantine there will be mandatory for the vaccine, which does not yet exist, "he said.

He noted that travel will be the main challenge in the future, and that the fear It will be deeply embedded in the subconscious for a long period, and "who knows what will happen if someone coughs," he said.

