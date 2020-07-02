Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested negative for their new coronavirus tests

Share it:

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena in the stands during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Picture taken June 14, 2020. REUTERS / Marko Djurica

It was a global scandal, much of the tennis world repudiated the wave of contagions from coronavirus unleashed by the charity tournament he did Novak Djokovic on Balkan land. The Serbian tennis player himself and his wife became infected, so they had to be isolated immediately. But Nole and Jelena they have repeated the tests and the result this time has been negative.

TO 10 days that several tennis personalities were positive for having participated in the Adria Tour, an exhibition contest where there were practically no measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the number one ATP ranking and his partner have now tested negative in a new test COVID-19.

"Novak and Jelena had no symptoms of the virus, and underwent the test by prior arrangement with the doctors."In a statement, the public relations agency representing the tennis player said, referring to this new test, the first one since they tested positive on June 23.

Viktor Troicki, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov on the Adria Tour (REUTERS)

Both of them they spent the last 10 days in isolation, following the protocols and security measures by COVID-19, as indicated in the aforementioned note. The same happened with several tennis personalities who were infected during the event developed in Belgrade and Zadar (Croatia) last month.

In addition to Djokovic and his wife, other tennis players tested positive – with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the Croatian Borna Coric, the Serbian Victor Troicki and his wife – and two Djokovic coaches, Marco Panichi and Goran Ivanisevic, just like him coach from Dimitrov, Kristijan Groh.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic made a donation to fight COVID-19 in a city in southern Serbia (EFE)



On the other hand, while waiting for this result to return little by little to training with an eye towards the return to competition, Djokovic made a donation of more than 40,000 euros ($ 45,000) to the city of Novi Pazar, located in the southwest of Serbia, a town in his country that has been especially hit by the pandemic, according to the sports chain SportKlub TV.

Serbia has experienced a rebound in cases, with more than 200 daily recently, whereas a month ago it registered around 50 a day.

