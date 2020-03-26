Nouri, the Ajax player who suffered brain damage during a match, improves at home

Summer 2017. Friendly match between Amsterdam Ajax and Werder Bremen. The encounter passed with total normality when Nouri, a Dutch footballer of Moroccan origin, faints in the middle of the pitch. Health teams act and perform cardiovascular resuscitation. They transfer the footballer with a helicopter to the nearest clinic, but the damage had already occurred: heart attack and irreversible brain damage. Nouri, 21 at the time, went into a coma for the next three months with "null" predictions of a possible return to normal. Two years later, and after leaving the hospital, his brother Abderrahim has revealed some improvement on the part of the former soccer player.

"Good. He hasn't been home for a long time, we take care of him now. I must say that since he is at home he is much better than in the hospital. He is aware of where he is, he is in a family environment, "he commented on the Dutch program De Wereld Draait Door.

Abderrahim has pointed out that Nouri is no longer in a coma, but is still highly dependent. "On his good days, he has ways to communicate, like wagging his eyebrows or smiling. But you notice that this is not going to last long, "he added.

"We talked to him as if he were not sick. We watch football in the living room and he really likes it. Sometimes he shows his emotions, like a smile. We really appreciate a smile, "said Abderrahim.