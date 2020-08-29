Nour Play With Your Food: the surreal ‘cooking simulator’ comes to PC and PS5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Independent author TJ Hughes is attending Gamescom 2020 to officially announce Nour Play With Your Food, a singular culinary-themed nextgen project that will arrive on PC and PlayStation 5 between the end of this year and the beginning of the next.

The concept behind Nour is quite simple and involves immersing users in a series of interactive dimensions dominated by food, with idealized representations of the most disparate dishes. Within the surreal microcosm of Play With Your Food, users are offered exactly that, namely to be able “playing with your favorite food” creating culinary compositions that cannot be proposed in an ordinary context.

Of all the elements that make up Nour’s playful experience, the real highlight (excuse the joke) seems to be the one represented by the physics engine deputy to manage the interaction between the different ingredients on the screen, as we can discover by admiring the presentation trailer packaged by TJ.

The PS5’s DualSense will then make the gameplay even more immersive, with the feedback aptico e i adaptive triggers of Sony’s nextgen controller that they will work in unison for recreate in a realistic way the effect of foods cut with a knife, the pressure exerted in handling and moving the individual dishes and the tactile feeling offered by the different types of foods present in the scene.