Entertainment

Notting Hill, where are the bench and other locations in the film with Julia Roberts located?

September 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Notting Hill entered our hearts not only for the wonderful love story between William Thacker (Hugh Grant) and Anna Scott (Julia Roberts): the ’99 film owes much of its magic to the beautiful places visited by the protagonists throughout history , which have now become real pilgrimage stops for London tourists.

But where are the places we see in the film? Let’s start from the place where it all begins, that is the house of our Will: the famous blue door is located at 280 Westbourne Park Road, it belongs to the writer Richard Curtis and over the years it has repeatedly changed color from blue to black and vice versa.

Grant’s character library is located at 142 of Portobello Road, but don’t be damned to look for the The Travel Book Co sign: the shop is simply called Notting Hill (who would have thought that, right?) so you will have no difficulty in recognizing it. The real library from which the film’s authors took inspiration is, however, located at 13 di Blenheim Crescent and it’s called The Travel Bookshop.

READ:  Joy, the differences between the film with Jennifer Lawrence and the true story of Joy Mangano

Max and Bella’s house, the scene of the birthday dinner during which Anna meets Will’s friends, is located at 91 Lansdowne Road; the Rosmead Garden instead it is the famous private garden in which Anna decides to break in, forcing Will to resort to his non-existent athletic skills: however, it is a private place even in reality, so you will have to be content with a photo outside it.

The Romead Garden, however, hides a burning disappointment: the famous bench that we see in the film, in fact, is not found here but in the Queens Garden of Perth … In Australia! In case you want to make a detour of a few kilometers, however, the problem is good that solved. Speaking of the film, meanwhile, some time ago Julia Roberts declared that she intensely hated a sentence from Notting Hill.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.