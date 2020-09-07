Notting Hill, where are the bench and other locations in the film with Julia Roberts located?

Share it:

Notting Hill entered our hearts not only for the wonderful love story between William Thacker (Hugh Grant) and Anna Scott (Julia Roberts): the ’99 film owes much of its magic to the beautiful places visited by the protagonists throughout history , which have now become real pilgrimage stops for London tourists.

But where are the places we see in the film? Let’s start from the place where it all begins, that is the house of our Will: the famous blue door is located at 280 Westbourne Park Road, it belongs to the writer Richard Curtis and over the years it has repeatedly changed color from blue to black and vice versa.

Grant’s character library is located at 142 of Portobello Road, but don’t be damned to look for the The Travel Book Co sign: the shop is simply called Notting Hill (who would have thought that, right?) so you will have no difficulty in recognizing it. The real library from which the film’s authors took inspiration is, however, located at 13 di Blenheim Crescent and it’s called The Travel Bookshop.

Max and Bella’s house, the scene of the birthday dinner during which Anna meets Will’s friends, is located at 91 Lansdowne Road; the Rosmead Garden instead it is the famous private garden in which Anna decides to break in, forcing Will to resort to his non-existent athletic skills: however, it is a private place even in reality, so you will have to be content with a photo outside it.

The Romead Garden, however, hides a burning disappointment: the famous bench that we see in the film, in fact, is not found here but in the Queens Garden of Perth … In Australia! In case you want to make a detour of a few kilometers, however, the problem is good that solved. Speaking of the film, meanwhile, some time ago Julia Roberts declared that she intensely hated a sentence from Notting Hill.