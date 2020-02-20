Nothing The Last of Us Part 2 at PAX East, Coronavirus case: Naughty Dog speaks

Share it:

A few days after the opening of the gates of the PAX East 2020, Sony has announced that it will not participate, for reasons related to the persistence of problems related to the phenomenon of spread of the epidemic of Coronavirus.

Adopting a precautionary approach, the videludic giant has chosen not to take part in the event scheduled between February 27 and March 1 in Boston. There waiver by Sony also caused the PAX East team's absence from the PAX East showfloor Naughty Dog. The software house, which had plans to show you a demo of The Last of Us Part 2 for the first time, commented on the decision via its official Twitter account.

"We are like that sad to have to skip PAX East! – write the developers of Naughty Dog – We were really looking forward to meeting you and seeing your reactions to the Demo. While aware that this will make the wait until May 29 a little harder, we appreciate yours understanding. "The team also invites the public to expect more information about the awaited The Last of Us Part 2, coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 in the near future. "Do not worry, – adds the software house – we'll have more to share as the launch approaches".