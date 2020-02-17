“Nothing more is to be discreet”: Vicente Fernández accepts that he was unfaithful to his wife Cuquita

Vicente Fernandez agreed to give an interview to Mara Patricia Castañeda, to whom he revealed some secrets of his marriage to Cuquita Abarca, with whom he is 56 years old.

The Charro of Huentitán He confessed that from the beginning they both knew who they were marrying, so there was no secret or surprise.

Since I got married, I knew who I was going to marry and she also knew who I was going to marry, so in four years we will be 60 years old. ”

Chente I declare that there is no more woman in his life than Cuquita, since with her he has "Everything you want".

However, Vicente Fernandez He accepted that he is not a saint, but he is not proclaiming it; apart from the fact that nobody has proof that he was ever with another woman, although he implied that it was.

He explained that only once did people realize a problem they had in their marriage, but I solve it.

I never walked facet, so they said ran oh, that Chente, is very womanizing. ’ No I do not. I was not a saint, but they never saw me ”

He also explained that when they asked him he always asked for proof, but nobody could prove him unfaithful, since "Nothing more is to be discreet."

