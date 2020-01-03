Nothing from the Colin Trevorrow script has been used in Star Wars 9

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before falling off the direction of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, director Colin Trevorrow prepared a complete script for what his film was going to be. Now we know that none of that material was used for the tape we have seen in cinemas.

Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams did not use anything written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly as Terrio himself said in an interview where the screenwriter addressed several issues related to the film in The Wrap.

"We are both a bit superstitious about starting with a material that may lead us in a different direction than we would have naturally taken. So we didn't start from the previous script. Perhaps there are elements in common that we are not aware of. The union is responsible for determining those things. We have no problem with Colin's material. We simply do not use it. There is no sauce of any kind on this".